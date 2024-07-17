Ohio Police Shoot and Kill Knife-Wielding Man Near Republican National Convention Days After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

As tensions rise during Republican National Convention (RNC) Ohio police shot dead a man with two knives, police officials said on Tuesday. This happened only days after the assassination bid on the former president of America, Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.



Milwaukee Chief Jeffrey Norman addressed reporters at a news conference, detailing the confrontation that led to the fatal shooting. According to Norman, officers from the Ohio police department responded to reports of an armed individual near the convention site. Upon arrival, they encountered the suspect wielding a knife in each hand. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapons, the suspect failed to comply, prompting the officers to open fire. Two knives were recovered from the scene following the altercation.

“Someone’s life was in danger. These officers, who were not from this area, took it upon themselves to act and save someone’s life today,” stated Chief Norman, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

The incident underscored the heightened tensions and security measures in place during the Republican convention, which commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday. Thousands of law enforcement personnel from various jurisdictions have been deployed to Milwaukee to ensure the safety and security of convention attendees and the public.

Also read: Arrest Made at Republican Convention Amid Security Concerns Following Assassination Attempt on Trump

The shooting occurred just days after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The former president narrowly escaped injury when a gunman fired shots, grazing the “upper part of his right ear.” Tragically, a bystander who shielded his family during the chaos lost his life, and the assailant, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper.

Following the assassination attempt, Trump delivered a message of unity, urging Americans to stand against “evil” and emphasizing divine intervention in preventing a more tragic outcome. Media reports have since highlighted details about Crooks, including his brief appearance in a 2022 advertisement for BlackRock Inc., filmed at Bethel Park High School in Pennsylvania.

The New York-based BlackRock, which claimed to be the world’s largest asset manager, stated that the advertisement had been pulled out and, at the same time, committed to helping the police identify the related scenes in the film. However, the removal of the video did not stop the video from reaching social media networks as more discussions regarding the occurrence as well as the effects on national security and safety of the public ensue.