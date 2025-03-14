Oklahoma Wildfires Cause Power Outages, Evacuations Across The State

A strong dryline pushed a wall of dust across the state, with wind gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour.

Oklahoma is battling multiple wildfires as extreme fire conditions, fueled by high winds and dry air, continue to pose a serious threat. Emergency officials have issued evacuation orders in several areas, with fires spreading rapidly across the state.

The first fire broke out near Lake Carl Blackwell around 3:00 p.m., prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to warn Stillwater residents to prepare for potential evacuations. Meanwhile, fires are burning near Arcadia and Meridian in northeast Oklahoma County, moving toward Cushing. Payne County is also grappling with a wildfire near Yale.

1245 PM – From local emergency management: EVACUATE LEEDEY DUE TO WILDFIRE. LEAVE NOW and head toward the south HWY 34 to Hammon. #okwx — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) March 14, 2025

At approximately 11:30 a.m., another fire ignited in Roger Mills County, triggering a mandatory evacuation order for Leedey in Dewey County. By 3:10 p.m., the NWS reported yet another wildfire west of Camargo, rapidly moving east and northeast. Norman officials also ordered evacuations south of Lake Thunderbird just before 2 p.m. as the situation intensified.

Power Outages and Emergency Response

As of Friday afternoon, more than 70,000 residents across the state faced power outages, with around 3,000 reported in Roger Mills County alone. In response, the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management has ramped up staffing and established an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate firefighting efforts.

141 PM – Per Norman emergency management: Due to wildfire, residents along and east of 108th Street to 132nd Street and north of Post Oak Road to HWY 9, EVACUATE to Little Axe Recreation Center or Cross Point Church #okwx — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) March 14, 2025

State Forester Mark Goeller highlighted the dangerous conditions, stating that the fires are following a distinct path and expanding. “As this thing marches east, we can expect any new starts to behave similarly and erupt as it moves further,” Goeller warned.

Relief on the Horizon

While the fires remain uncontrolled, relief is expected later in the evening as humid air moves into the region. Higher relative humidity levels have already reached the Panhandle and are projected to spread eastward. Additionally, wind speeds are anticipated to decrease, offering a much-needed reprieve for firefighters battling the blazes.

“So we do have a ray of hope out there, but it’s going to take several hours before we see significant relief,” Goeller added. “Once conditions improve, fire departments and resources can begin making headway in containing the wildfires.”

Widespread Impact of Extreme Weather

Even those not directly affected by the fires are experiencing severe weather conditions. A strong dryline pushed a wall of dust across the state, with wind gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour. The NWS in Norman has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for western Oklahoma, in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has also issued a health advisory due to high levels of particulate matter in the air. As of 2 p.m., western Oklahoma and Tulsa County recorded harmful air quality levels, while surrounding counties experienced conditions unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Stay Informed and Prepared

Officials urge residents to stay informed through local news sources and heed evacuation orders as fires continue to spread. Those in affected areas should have emergency plans in place and be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Firefighters and emergency personnel remain on high alert as they work tirelessly to protect lives and property.

For real-time updates, follow the Oklahoma Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service for the latest developments.

