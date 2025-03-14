Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
  Oklahoma Wildfires: Here Are The Key Fire Weather Alerts You Need To Know

Oklahoma Wildfires: Here Are The Key Fire Weather Alerts You Need To Know

Image credits: Getty Images


As Oklahoma braces for wildfire season, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued multiple fire weather alerts due to worsening conditions. The combination of dry weather, strong winds, and low humidity has created a dangerous environment, particularly in the Oklahoma Panhandle and parts of Texas. With some areas experiencing over 100 days of minimal rainfall, fire risks are at an all-time high.

NWS Issues Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service Norman station placed a Red Flag Warning over parts of Oklahoma and Texas for Wednesday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. This warning indicates a high potential for rapid fire spread due to:

  • Winds reaching gusts of up to 40 mph
  • Humidity levels dropping as low as 12%

Authorities strongly discourage outdoor burning and urge residents to take extra precautions to prevent accidental fires.

A Red Flag Warning is the most urgent fire weather alert issued by the NWS. It signifies that critical fire conditions are present and that fires can start and spread quickly. Safety precautions during a Red Flag Warning include:

  • Avoiding throwing cigarettes or matches from moving vehicles
  • Never leaving flames unattended
  • Refraining from discarding live charcoal on the ground

If burning is permitted, burn barrels should be securely covered with a metal lid featuring holes no larger than three-quarters of an inch.

Fire Weather Watch

A Fire Weather Watch is issued when conditions indicate the possibility of extreme fire behavior, though fires are not currently occurring. This alert serves as an early warning, urging residents to be prepared and exercise caution.

Typically, a Fire Weather Watch is announced in areas experiencing prolonged dry spells, increasing the likelihood of wildfires.

What is an Extreme Fire Behavior Alert?

An Extreme Fire Behavior Alert is the most severe wildfire warning, signaling that a fire is likely to become uncontrollable. This alert is based on specific wildfire characteristics, such as:

  • High rate of spread, meaning fires move unpredictably and rapidly
  • Prolific crowning or spotting, where flames jump between treetops
  • Fire whirls, small fire-induced tornadoes
  • Strong convection columns, which intensify fire activity

When this alert is issued, residents should prepare for potential evacuations and monitor emergency updates.

Staying Safe During Oklahoma’s Wildfire Season

With wildfire risks escalating, Oklahomans should stay informed and take necessary precautions:

  • Follow local burn bans and weather alerts
  • Create defensible space around homes by clearing dry vegetation
  • Have an evacuation plan in place

As the state moves toward an extreme wildfire risk, staying vigilant and prepared can help prevent devastating losses. Keep track of updates from the National Weather Service and local authorities to ensure safety during this dangerous season.

