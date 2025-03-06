Oldest Woman Barber In The World, Meet Shitsui Hakoishi From Japan

Born on November 10, 1916, in Nakagawa to a farming family, Hakoishi decided at the age of 14 to pursue a career as a barber. She moved to Tokyo to train as an apprentice and obtained her barber’s license at 20.

Shitsui Hakoishi – a 108-year-old Japanese woman who continues to work as a female barber. She wins Guinness World Records for her remarkable achievement. On Wednesday, she was formally presented with an official certificate from Guinness World Records. While the organization has a separate category for male barbers, the previous record holder, Anthony Mancinelli of the U.S., who was certified at 107 years old in 2018, passed away. This left Hakoishi as the sole holder of the title.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Hakoishi?

Hakoishi’s journey spans an incredible nine decades, and she credits her success to the support of her customers. During a press conference in her hometown of Nakagawa, Tochigi prefecture, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “I could come this far only because of my customers. I’m overwhelmed and filled with joy.”

Born on November 10, 1916, in Nakagawa to a farming family, Hakoishi decided at the age of 14 to pursue a career as a barber. She moved to Tokyo to train as an apprentice and obtained her barber’s license at 20. Soon after, she opened her own salon with her husband. Tragically, her husband was killed during the Japan-China war in 1937, and she was left to raise their two children.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lost Her Business In Firebombing In Tokyo

Her business, however, was destroyed during the U.S. firebombing of Tokyo on March 10, 1945. Following the bombing, Hakoishi and her children were evacuated to Tochigi. Despite the hardships, it took her another eight years before she reopened her salon in Nakagawa, naming it Rihatsu Hakoishi, with “Rihatsu” meaning “barber” in Japanese.

Now, as she approaches her 109th birthday, Hakoishi has no plans to stop cutting hair. “I am turning 109 this year, so I will keep going until I reach 110,” she said with a confident smile.

Also Read: Can Now Bangladesh Hold Free And Fair Elections? Youth Leader Says ‘Not Possible This Year’