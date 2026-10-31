Oman’s Navy Rescues 25 Crew Members From Panama-Flagged Vessel Hit Off Musandam In Strait Of Hormuz.

A Panama-flagged crude oil tanker carrying 27 Indian crew members was struck by two limpet mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, triggering a fire in its engine room and temporarily disabling the vessel. The tanker, MT LOUISE 1, was targeted by a small craft that attached the explosives to its hull, Reuters reported. The crew managed to extinguish the fire, and the vessel resumed its voyage. No injuries or environmental impact were reported in the incident.

First successful limpet mine attack in Strait of Hormuz since February

As per reports, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the incident occurred 46 km northeast of Oman’s Khasab. It marks the first successful use of limpet mines in the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began in February.

Reuters reported that limpet mines were first deployed in the region in 2017 and were used against tankers in the strategic waterway in subsequent years.

How limpet mines threaten ships in Strait of Hormuz

Greece-based maritime risk management group Marisks described the weapons as inexpensive and easy to obtain. “Limpet mines are cheap and easily available,” the group said.

“The methodology of a small craft attaching these mines on the hulls of vessels in transit is cheap, low tech and very efficient,” it told Reuters.

Second tanker attack reported in Strait of Hormuz

The attack came a day after Liberia-flagged very large crude carrier MT ARZANAH, which was carrying two Indian nationals, came under a projectile attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

Attacks on merchant vessels have continued since hostilities between the US and Iran erupted in February. Iran has targeted ships accused of violating its transit restrictions, seeking to project control over the Strait of Hormuz and put pressure on Washington.

Indian sailors safe after Strait of Hormuz attacks

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the sailors aboard the affected vessels were safe and had suffered no injuries.

“We are continuously monitoring the situations & coordinating with the ship management companies to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our crew,” he said in a post on X.

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