Omar Ayub Khan Resigns As Secretary-General Of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

In a significant development, Omar Ayub Khan, a top leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), resigned as the party’s secretary-general, as reported by Geo News. Ayub stated that he is stepping down from the position to concentrate on his responsibilities as the leader of the Opposition in Pakistan’s national assembly.

“I am most grateful to [former] PM Imran Khan sahib for accepting my resignation as Secretary General PTI to focus on my role as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan,” he posted on his official X handle on Thursday.

Ayub said he had tendered his resignation on June 22, 2024, to jailed PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

“Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz sahib conveyed my message to [former] PM Imran Khan sahib today during their meeting in Adyala Jail,” he added.



The NA opposition leader further said further changes would be made in the organisational structure of the PTI in the coming days on the directions of the party founder.

“I want to thank all members of the PTI family, Parliamentarians, and Tanzeem Office Holders who have worked tirelessly and braved tremendous hardships for [ex] PM Imran Khan sahib and PTI.”

The development occurred amidst reports of divisions within the ranks of PTI. Earlier, Geo News, citing sources, reported that 27 lawmakers supported by PTI’s Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) discussed the possibility of resigning from the National Assembly to protest against the party’s top leadership. Insiders revealed that 21 out of the 27 lawmakers hinted at forming a forward bloc due to dissatisfaction with the leadership’s failure to secure the release of party founder Imran Khan from jail. They communicated their concerns to PTI chief Barrister Gohar and Secretary-General Omar Ayub, urging serious efforts for the release of incarcerated leaders.

The disgruntled lawmakers expressed frustration that some leaders were more focused on pursuing higher positions rather than prioritizing the release of PTI founder and party leaders. Ayub took over as PTI secretary-general last year following the departure of his predecessor Asad Umar, who quit the party and retired from active politics. Umar was among many party members who parted ways with former PM Khan following violent protests on May 9 that targeted public and military installations, as reported by Geo News.

Ayub’s resignation coincided with a setback for PTI on the same day, as a district and sessions court in Islamabad rejected Khan and his wife’s pleas seeking suspension of their sentences, dashing hopes for the party founder’s release. Khan, ousted via an opposition no-confidence motion in April 2022, has faced multiple charges including corruption and terrorism since his removal from office. He has been in custody since August last year after being convicted in the Toshakhana case and subsequent cases leading up to the February 8 elections.

Despite legal victories in other cases, such as the Euro190 million reference and Toshakhana, as well as acquittal in the cipher case earlier this month, Khan remains incarcerated due to his conviction in the Iddat case.

