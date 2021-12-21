The new variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta strain in countries with documented community transmission, with the number of cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days, WHO said earlier on Saturday.

World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that evidence has shown Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants. “There is consistent evidence that Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants and infects vaccinated and recovered people,” Sputnik quoted Tedros as saying on Monday.

The chief of the UN health body's comments came amid reports that infection numbers of the new variant are doubling at least every 3 days.

The UN agency had added that there are still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron. More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity, it added.

On Tuesday, India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare released the state-wise list of Omicron cases in the country as the case tally reached 200. Of the 200 cases reported across the nation, Maharashtra(54) and Delhi(54) account for more than half of the total Omicron cases in the country.

Uttar Pradesh has reported two cases of the latest Covid variant whereas Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu have reported one case each. According to the data, there are currently no active Omicron cases in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.