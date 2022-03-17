On February 21, the total number of cases reported in China stood at 2,74,833, and by March 14, the number rose to 7,91,571.

China is witnessing a massive surge in its Covid-19 tally. In the last 24 hours, the country has reported 13,947 cases, according to the WHO Covid-19 Dashboard. This is the most drastic surge in cases since after the first outbreak of the pandemic in the country. According to China’s publicly available Covid-19 figures, the country reported 15,133 new cases on Feb 13, 2020. This was the most number of cases the country reported until the recent surge.

The surge in Covid-19 cases is being fueled by a sub-variant of the Omicron variant – the BA.2 variant. Israel is also reporting a surge in cases due to the emergence of the BA.2 variant.

China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea are among the South East Asian countries witnessing a rise in COVID cases.