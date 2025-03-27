On Which Date Will Vladimir Putin Land In India? Russian President Accepts PM Modi Invite

Lavrov highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first foreign trip after securing a third term in office was to Russia, reinforcing the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

Russia and India are set to strengthen their bilateral relations further, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to visit India soon.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the upcoming visit during a televised address, stating, “Preparations are underway for the President’s visit.”

Reciprocal Visit Following Modi’s Russia Trip

Lavrov highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first foreign trip after securing a third term in office was to Russia, reinforcing the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

“Now, it is our turn,” he remarked, adding that logistical arrangements for President Putin’s visit are currently in progress. However, he did not specify a date for the visit.

Speaking of on which date will Putin land in India, it is still not clear. The official schedule is yet to be revealed. NewsX will keep you posted.

Putin Accepted Modi’s Invitation for an Official Visit

During his visit to Russia last year, PM Modi extended an invitation to President Putin for an official visit to India, which the Russian leader accepted. Lavrov reiterated, “A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is in the planning stages.”

If the visit materializes, it will mark Putin’s first trip to India since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022. His visit is expected to advance Russia’s “New Economic Roadmap 2030,” aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations.

India-Russia Trade Target: $100 Billion Annually

Economic collaboration remains a key priority for both nations, with a commitment to doubling bilateral trade to over $100 billion per year. At present, trade between India and Russia stands at around $60 billion annually.

Additionally, both nations are expanding trade routes, with the Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor playing a crucial role in facilitating Russian exports to India.

Speaking at the “Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda” conference, organized by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), Lavrov emphasized Moscow’s ambition to redefine its partnership with New Delhi. Russia is keen on strengthening its long-standing cooperation and evolving it into a “special and privileged strategic partnership.”

Putin Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening India-Russia Ties

In a recent message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Putin underscored the significance of Russia-India relations. He stated, “Our partnership is built on a special and privileged strategic foundation. I am confident that through joint efforts, we will continue to enhance bilateral cooperation across various domains and engage constructively in global affairs.”

With President Putin’s anticipated visit to India, both nations are poised to take their relationship to new heights. From economic expansion to geopolitical collaboration, India and Russia continue to reaffirm their commitment to a multi-polar world order.