Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • One Dead, 12 Injured in Mass Shooting in North Carolina’s Hickory City

One Dead, 12 Injured in Mass Shooting in North Carolina’s Hickory City

A late-night shooting in western North Carolina has left one person dead and at least 12 others injured, local authorities said.

One Dead, 12 Injured in Mass Shooting in North Carolina’s Hickory City

A late-night shooting in western North Carolina has left one person dead and at least 12 others injured, local authorities said.


A late-night shooting in western North Carolina has left one person dead and at least 12 others injured, The Associated Press reported early Sunday, quoting authorities.

What Happened?

The mass shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. in Hickory, a city located in Catawba County. Emergency responders arrived on the scene to find multiple people wounded. One individual was pronounced dead, while others were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, the report said.

According to officials cited by the AP, one of the surviving victims is in critical condition. Several others remain hospitalised with varying injuries. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.

Investigation Underway

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Hickory Police Department are jointly investigating the incident. As of now, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(This is a developing story, and more details will be reported as they become available)

Filed under

Hickory City North Carolina Shooting US Mass Shooting

newsx

What If Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 is Washed Out? Who Goes to...
Greta Thunberg has joined

‘The Moment We Stop Trying Is When We Lose Our Humanity’: Greta Thunberg Tears Up...
A late-night shooting in

One Dead, 12 Injured in Mass Shooting in North Carolina’s Hickory City
Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Opens Trial of Sheikh Hasina on Charges of Crimes Against Humanity Over 2024 Protest...
MIT barred Megha Vemuri f

MIT Bars Indian-Origin Class President from Graduation Commencement Over Pro-Palestinian Speech
newsx

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What If Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 is Washed Out? Who Goes to IPL 2025 Final?

What If Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 is Washed Out? Who Goes to...

‘The Moment We Stop Trying Is When We Lose Our Humanity’: Greta Thunberg Tears Up As She Joins Aid Ship To Gaza

‘The Moment We Stop Trying Is When We Lose Our Humanity’: Greta Thunberg Tears Up...

Bangladesh Opens Trial of Sheikh Hasina on Charges of Crimes Against Humanity Over 2024 Protest Crackdown

Bangladesh Opens Trial of Sheikh Hasina on Charges of Crimes Against Humanity Over 2024 Protest...

MIT Bars Indian-Origin Class President from Graduation Commencement Over Pro-Palestinian Speech

MIT Bars Indian-Origin Class President from Graduation Commencement Over Pro-Palestinian Speech

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Entertainment

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth