One Dead, 12 Injured in Mass Shooting in North Carolina’s Hickory City

A late-night shooting in western North Carolina has left one person dead and at least 12 others injured, local authorities said.

A late-night shooting in western North Carolina has left one person dead and at least 12 others injured, local authorities said.

A late-night shooting in western North Carolina has left one person dead and at least 12 others injured, The Associated Press reported early Sunday, quoting authorities.

What Happened?

The mass shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. in Hickory, a city located in Catawba County. Emergency responders arrived on the scene to find multiple people wounded. One individual was pronounced dead, while others were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, the report said.

According to officials cited by the AP, one of the surviving victims is in critical condition. Several others remain hospitalised with varying injuries. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.

Investigation Underway

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Hickory Police Department are jointly investigating the incident. As of now, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(This is a developing story, and more details will be reported as they become available)