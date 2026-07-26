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Home > World News > One Dead and 16 Injured After Vehicle Drives Into Berlin Pride Crowd; Police Launch Search Operation

One Dead and 16 Injured After Vehicle Drives Into Berlin Pride Crowd; Police Launch Search Operation

A peaceful Berlin Pride celebration turned into chaos after a vehicle crashed into a crowd, killing one person and injuring many others. Police are searching for the suspect.

Vehicle Drives Into Berlin Pride Crowd, Kills One and Injures 16 (Photo: X)
Vehicle Drives Into Berlin Pride Crowd, Kills One and Injures 16 (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 11:20 IST

A vehicle drove directly into a crowd in downtown Berlin when the Pride celebration was going on. The incident killed one person and around 16 others in a tragedy that unfolded on the final day of the city’s LGBTQ+ Pride celebration. The incident took place in the last minutes of the annual Christopher Street Day event near the Berlin landmark Brandenburg Gate.
 
The attack sent panic through thousands of people who had gathered to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights. Emergency teams rushed to help those injured, and many people fled to safety.
 

Police Launch Major Search for Suspect

Berlin police have identified a male suspect but have not arrested him or released his name. The man is known to police and has connections to the Islamist extremist scene, authorities said.
 
A large manhunt is underway across Berlin as investigators work to find the suspect and understand the motive behind the incident. According to eyewitness accounts, a white van entered the crowd at high speed shortly after 10 pm local time. People reported hearing screams as visitors tried to escape to find the suspect and understand the motive behind the incident. Police have asked the public to share any information, videos, or images that could help the investigation.
 

Witnesses Describe Moments of Fear

According to eyewitness accounts, a white van entered the crowd at high speed shortly after 10 pm local time. People reported hearing screams as visitors tried to escape into the nearby Tiergarten park.
 
Police said the vehicle stopped after hitting a tree inside the park. The van was later found abandoned at the scene. Emergency workers treated several injured people nearby. Some victims were reported to have suffered serious injuries. Photos from the area showed a heavy presence of police officers, firefighters, and medical teams.
 

Berlin Officials Condemn the Incident

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the attack must be fully investigated and those responsible must face justice. Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner described the incident as an attack on the city’s free and open society. He expressed sympathy for the victims and their families while praising the quick response of police and emergency services.
 
Following the incident, the Pride event was cancelled as authorities secured the area.
 

What Is Christopher Street Day?

Christopher Street Day, or CSD as it’s more commonly known, is one of the largest LGBTQ+ parties in Germany. It is in remembrance of the Stonewall uprising of 1969 in New York City, a watershed moment in the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.
 
The Berlin event usually draws huge crowds with a colourful parade, music and political speeches. Earlier in the day, thousands had joined the march through the city before the evening incident brought the celebrations to a sudden halt.
 

Growing Concerns Over Vehicle Attacks

The Berlin attack is the latest in a string of vehicle attacks in Germany. This year, a car was driven into a pedestrian area in Leipzig, killing two and injuring 22 others. Authorities are now focusing on the investigation while the city remains shaken by the attack during what was meant to be a celebration of equality and diversity.
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One Dead and 16 Injured After Vehicle Drives Into Berlin Pride Crowd; Police Launch Search Operation
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One Dead and 16 Injured After Vehicle Drives Into Berlin Pride Crowd; Police Launch Search Operation

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One Dead and 16 Injured After Vehicle Drives Into Berlin Pride Crowd; Police Launch Search Operation
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