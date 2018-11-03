A portion of a building of a weather-related building collapsed at Amazon's distribution warehouse in Baltimore’s southeast in Maryland on Friday. After the incidence, one person was dead and one person is missing, reports The Baltimore Sun.

According to the reports, a weather-related building collapsed at Amazon’s distribution warehouse in Baltimore’s southeast in Maryland on Friday. According to the fire department official, one person died in the incident and one is unaccounted. Chief Roman Clark told the media that a 50-foot wall collapsed at the Amazon Fulfillment Center after a storm hit the area. He reported that one person was found under the debris of the collapsed building and later was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. He added that the second person is still missing.

The images shared by news agencies and local people from outside the spot showed a badly damaged truck and a knocked over the light pole. Earlier, the National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a warning about the thunderstorms in the area with strong winds and heavy rain.

A few days ago, at least 22 people died after a motorway bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy. According to the reports, Italian Deputy Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi lamented the loss of lives due to poor construction of the bridge and said that it is an important bridge in the city and such collapse of it is not acceptable. The authorities had carried out a search and rescue operations at the incident site and were trying to save peoples lives.

