A tragic night unfolded on the St. Johns River as an 18-foot boat capsized near Goat Island, leaving one person dead and three others missing. Rescue teams continue their desperate search for an adult and two children who vanished in the waters.

Officials continued searching on Saturday for three individuals who went missing after an 18-foot boat capsized on the St. Johns River inn Florida, leaving one person dead.

The vessel overturned Friday evening near Goat Island, prompting an extensive search effort by the U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement. Authorities are looking for an adult and two children who were on board at the time of the incident.

Incident Details

The Coast Guard received a distress call around 7 p.m. on Friday, reporting that the boat had overturned. According to officials, four individuals were trapped underneath the vessel while another four were clinging to the top.

“No one on board was wearing a life jacket,” the Coast Guard stated in a news release, adding that the cause of the capsizing remains under investigation.

Rescue Efforts by Floria Authorities

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office marine unit responded to the scene and successfully rescued the four individuals who were on top of the vessel. One adult was found unresponsive in the water and was later pronounced dead, confirmed Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

A Coast Guard rescue surface swimmer attempted to make contact with those suspected to be underneath the boat but received no response. Sheriff’s office divers later searched beneath the vessel but were unable to locate any of the missing individuals.

Search Continues in Florida

Search-and-rescue efforts have been ongoing since Friday night, with crews working tirelessly overnight and into Saturday afternoon. Multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the sheriff’s office, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, have been involved in the search. Two helicopters were also deployed to assist in the operation.

Authorities noted that weather conditions in Jacksonville were relatively calm on Friday evening, with only a light breeze and passing clouds.

