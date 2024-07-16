One Indian Among Six Killed In Oman, Amid Attack In Mosque

An Indian citizen was among at least six people killed in a shooting attack at a Shiite mosque in Muscat, Oman, the Indian embassy announced on Tuesday.

Following the shooting incident reported in Muscat city on 15 July, Foreign Ministry of Sultanate of Oman has informed that one Indian national has lost his life & another is injured. Embassy offers its sincere condolences & stands ready to offer all assistance to the families. — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) July 16, 2024

The Indian embassy shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that one Indian national died and another was injured in the shooting on July 15. They expressed condolences and offered support to the affected families.

The attack occurred at a mosque in Muscat’s Al-Wadi Al-Kabira area, according to the Royal Oman Police. The police stated that three gunmen were killed and that the situation was under control. A total of six people, including an officer, were killed, and 28 others were injured, including rescuers, paramedics, and people of various nationalities.

Four Pakistani nationals were also among the victims. Pakistan’s foreign ministry reported that they were “martyred” in the attack, and 30 other Pakistanis were wounded. The mosque is frequented by South Asian expatriates, and Oman hosts about 400,000 Pakistanis, according to Pakistan’s ambassador to Oman, Imran Ali.

Ali explained that the gunfire began from a nearby building as hundreds gathered for prayers, with worshippers being held hostage before being freed by Omani forces.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sadness over the attack in a statement on X and offered full assistance in the investigation. Iran condemned the attack as a “divisive” act, while the United States embassy issued a security alert and canceled all visa appointments for the day.