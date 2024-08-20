One Kamala Harris Campaign Raises 500 Million Dollars A Month

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has amassed approximately $500 million in campaign contributions since becoming the Democratic presidential candidate, a record-breaking sum that highlights donor enthusiasm as the November 5 election approaches, according to Reuters sources. This impressive figure has been raised in just four weeks since Harris entered the race on July 21.

Such fundraising is crucial for financing advertisements and voter mobilization efforts, which are essential for turning out voters and swaying undecided ones.

Harris entered the race following President Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the top of the Democratic ticket, leading to a surge in contributions that had previously dwindled after Biden’s challenging debate performance against Republican Donald Trump.

In her first week as a candidate, Harris secured $200 million, swiftly gaining the support needed to become the party’s nominee.

In July alone, Harris’ campaign raised $310 million, pushing the combined total for her and Biden—before his withdrawal—to over $1 billion. This rapid accumulation of funds set a new record for crossing this fundraising milestone.

In comparison, Trump’s campaign reported raising $138.7 million in July, with a cash reserve of $327 million. His campaign outpaced Biden’s fundraising efforts in the second quarter.

Harris’ fundraising momentum has continued into August, with a substantial number of small-dollar donations and high attendance at her rallies in key swing states.

For context, Biden’s campaign committee raised $1.04 billion during the 2020 election cycle, reaching $1.62 billion when including contributions from external groups, according to OpenSecrets, which tracks political funding.

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris praised Biden on the first night of the event. Biden used his remarks to promote his record and encourage support for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in the upcoming election.

Former President Barack Obama, known for his strong fundraising capabilities, is scheduled to speak at the convention on Tuesday night, while Harris will be campaigning in Wisconsin. Obama has previously participated in significant fundraisers with Biden and has offered further assistance to Harris.