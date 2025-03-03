A paramilitary force member was killed after the bomber carried out the attack in the Kalat District of Pakistan's Balochistan province.

A paramilitary force member was killed and four others were injured after a female bomber carried out a suicide attack in the Kalat District of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, Reuters reported, quoting a district official on Monday.

“One soldier of the Frontier Corps was killed and four others injured in the suicide attack conducted by a female suicide bomber,” Bilal Shabbir, the deputy commissioner of Kalat District, told Reuters.

No group had claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of writing this report.

