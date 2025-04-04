‘One of the Darkest Moments’: Is Israel Targeting Children? 33 ‘Massacred’ In Gaza School Attacks

Three separate Israeli airstrikes on schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of at least 33 people, most of them women and children. These schools had been serving as temporary shelters for families who had already lost their homes in earlier attacks.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has escalated once again, with at least 112 Palestinians killed in a single day following a wave of intense Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health authorities. The majority of the victims are reported to be women and children, many of whom were seeking refuge in schools that had been converted into shelters.

This latest bloodshed comes as the United Nations estimates over 280,000 people have been forcibly displaced since March 18, when Israel ended the temporary ceasefire and resumed its offensive.

Schools Under Fire: Dozens Killed While Seeking Shelter

Despite their status as protected civilian sites under international humanitarian law, these schools were targeted, leaving families torn apart and rescue workers overwhelmed.

Death Toll Continues to Climb

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that at least 50,523 Palestinians have been confirmed dead since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023, with 114,638 others wounded.

However, the Government Media Office in Gaza says the actual number of fatalities exceeds 61,700, noting that thousands are still missing under the rubble and are presumed dead.

In contrast, Israeli authorities say that 1,139 people were killed during the October 7, 2023 attacks led by Hamas, with over 200 individuals taken hostage at that time.

“One of the Darkest Moments”: 15 Emergency Workers Killed

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has condemned the recent killing of 15 medics and emergency responders, calling it, “One of the darkest moments of the war on Gaza.”

These individuals were on the lines, trying to rescue civilians, when they were killed. Their deaths have raised new concerns about violations of international law, as deliberately targeting medical personnel can constitute a war crime.

More Forced Evictions in Gaza City

The situation in southern neighborhoods of Gaza City continues to worsen. Israeli forces have ordered further forced expulsions in the area, prompting more families to flee for their lives—many with nowhere safe to go.

The UN says that more than 280,000 people have been displaced since March 18, often forced to move multiple times as supposed “safe zones” become targets themselves.

Devastation in Sidon, Lebanon: Israeli Drone Kills 3

In a related escalation, an Israeli drone strike has reportedly hit an apartment in the Lebanese port city of Sidon, killing at least three people. The Lebanon 24 news outlet published video footage showing the aftermath of the bombing.

The specific target of the drone strike remains unclear at this time, and the Israeli military has not yet issued an official statement. Tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border have been rising steadily in recent months.

Scenes of Desperation in Gaza City

On the ground in Gaza City, the situation is dire. Survivors of recent airstrikes say they are digging through mountains of rubble with their bare hands, trying to reach trapped loved ones. Families have been buried together beneath collapsed buildings.

One resident said, “What kind of life?”—echoing the despair felt by many Palestinians who are grieving, homeless, and desperate for safety.

Witnesses report that bodies lie in the streets, some children are still missing, and emergency teams are struggling to reach affected areas due to ongoing shelling and destroyed infrastructure.

Global Humanitarian Concerns Grow

As images and videos of the destruction continue to circulate globally, humanitarian agencies and international legal experts are raising alarms about the scale of civilian suffering and potential violations of international law.

Despite repeated calls for a ceasefire, the violence shows no signs of slowing down. The people of Gaza, many of whom have now been displaced multiple times, are enduring one of the worst humanitarian crises of this century.