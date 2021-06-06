Both India and China have been deployed in eastern Ladakh and along the Line of Actual Control in a big way against each other. The area saw multiple face-offs incited by Chinese aggression.

What seems to be a move triggered by extreme weather conditions at high altitudes in the Eastern Ladakh sector, the People’s Liberation Army has rotated 90 percent of the Chinese troops. China has been maintaining 50,000 men close to eastern Ladakh in the Indian territory since the April-May timeframe. The rotation to bring new manpower from the hinterland is done to replace the troops who had been deployed in the sector since last year.

The Chinese are less immune to extreme cold weather and high altitudes and get severely affected, due to which there arises a need to rotate the troops periodically. The Indian Army deploys its forces for a tenure of two years. ITBP soldiers are deployed for tenures much longer than two years. Despite this, the Indian Army rotates around 40-50 percent of the troops every year. The Indian Army is much more resilient to extreme weather conditions.

The month of June marks one year since the Galwan clash took place, and the world saw the brave sacrifice of Colonel B Santosh Babu along with 20 other gallant soldiers. Post-clash, India valiantly showed the world that it no longer brings a knife to a fight. India is not the India of 1962 anymore.