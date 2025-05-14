Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Online Porn In The US Could Soon Be Illegal If This Bill Passes

The IODA defines obscene content as material that "depicts, describes or represents actual or simulated sexual acts with the intent to arouse, titillate, or gratify sexual desires", and that lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.

Online Porn In The US Could Soon Be Illegal If This Bill Passes

In a sweeping move that could change the digital landscape of adult content in the United States, Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah has introduced a new bill that aims to ban pornographic websites nationwide.


In a sweeping move that could change the digital landscape of adult content in the United States, Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah has introduced a new bill that aims to ban pornographic websites nationwide. Titled the Interstate Obscenity Definition Act (IODA), the bill proposes a stricter, modernised definition of “obscenity” tailored for the internet era.

Lee, along with Republican Representative Mary Miller of Illinois, argues that the bill is necessary to curb the spread of extreme pornography, especially among minors. “Obscenity isn’t protected by the First Amendment, but hazy and unenforceable legal definitions have allowed extreme pornography to saturate American society and reach countless children,” said Lee.

The IODA defines obscene content as material that “depicts, describes or represents actual or simulated sexual acts with the intent to arouse, titillate, or gratify sexual desires”, and that lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value. If passed, the bill would make it illegal to transmit such content across state lines, enabling law enforcement agencies to prosecute content creators and distributors more effectively.

“Alarmingly destructive”

Representative Miller called online pornography “alarmingly destructive” and emphasised the bill’s goal to protect children and families. “Our legislation equips law enforcement with the tools they need to target and remove obscene material from the internet,” she said.

The bill reflects a growing trend among conservative lawmakers to push for tighter online content regulations, particularly targeting the porn industry. Yet, critics argue that such moves raise serious concerns about free speech, digital privacy, and government overreach.

Ironically, the conservative push against pornography has often collided with high-profile controversies. From adult film actress Stormy Daniels’ connection to Donald Trump’s ongoing legal troubles to Senator Ted Cruz accidentally liking adult content on social media and House Speaker Mike Johnson’s public admissions of monitoring his and his son’s devices for porn, the issue remains fraught with political tension.

As the debate heats up, the IODA’s progress through Congress will be closely watched by both free speech advocates and family protection groups, with far-reaching implications for how online content is regulated in the United States.

