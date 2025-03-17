Thousands of ChatGPT users found themselves locked out of the popular AI chatbot, sparking a wave of frustration across social media. With no official explanation from OpenAI, the outage underscored the world's growing dependence on the platform for both work and daily life.

Thousands of users reported issues accessing ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot developed by OpenAI. According to data from the outage tracking service DownDetector, the problems began around 3:11 PM Eastern Time, with a sharp spike in user reports indicating widespread disruptions.

Social media platforms were flooded with complaints from users experiencing connectivity issues, with many expressing frustration over their inability to access the service. The outage impacted a significant number of users, though the exact cause of the disruption remains unclear at this time.

When @ChatGPTapp goes down, I go to Twitter, and all I see are posts saying that ChatGPT is down. — Michael O'Herlihy (@michaelo) March 17, 2025

ChatGPT is down? — Juan Pablo (@juansichaca01) March 17, 2025

OpenAI has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, leaving users awaiting updates on when normal service will resume. This marks one of the most notable outages for the AI platform in recent months, highlighting the growing reliance on ChatGPT for both personal and professional use.

