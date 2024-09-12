Home
OpenAI Launches Enhanced ChatGPT With Advanced Math & Science Reasoning Capabilities

In a major development related to AI, OpenAI has unveiled an upgraded version of its ChatGPT chatbot, designed to address past limitations in handling math and science queries. 

The new iteration, powered by OpenAI o1 technology, aims to enhance the chatbot’s ability to reason through intricate tasks.

Talking about its new update, OpenAI’s chief scientist Jakub Pachocki said “Unlike previous models where responses were immediate and sometimes inaccurate, this new version takes its time to think through problems methodically. It analyzes and breaks down questions to provide more accurate and comprehensive answers.”

This upgraded ChatGPT aims to support computer programmers with code generation, enhance automated tutoring for subjects like math, and assist researchers in generating mathematical formulas and conducting experiments.

During a demonstration for the New York Times, OpenAI showcased the chatbot’s improved capabilities by solving a complex acrostic puzzle, answering an advanced chemistry question, and diagnosing an illness based on detailed patient information.

This development is part of a broader initiative to create AI that can tackle complex problems through logical, step-by-step reasoning, akin to human thought processes.

Meanwhile, companies like Google and Meta are pursuing similar advancements, while Microsoft and GitHub are integrating OpenAI’s new technology into their offerings.

