Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

OpenAI Rejects Elon Musk’s $97.4 Billion Bid, Calls It A Disruptive Attempt

OpenAI has officially rejected a $97.4 billion acquisition bid led by billionaire Elon Musk, reaffirming that the company is not for sale.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
OpenAI Rejects Elon Musk’s $97.4 Billion Bid, Calls It A Disruptive Attempt


OpenAI has officially rejected a $97.4 billion acquisition bid led by billionaire Elon Musk, reaffirming that the company is not for sale. The rejection further intensifies the ongoing rivalry between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Musk, who co-founded the AI firm but later left.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI announced, “OpenAI is not for sale, and the board has unanimously rejected Mr. Musk’s latest attempt to disrupt his competition.” The company also reiterated its commitment to ensuring artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity, dismissing Musk’s bid as an attempt to interfere with its operations.

Musk’s Counterargument

Musk’s legal team countered OpenAI’s statement, arguing that the startup is, in fact, positioning itself for sale. “OpenAI is putting control of the for-profit enterprise up for sale, a move that will enrich certain board members rather than serving its nonprofit mission,” said Musk’s attorney, Marc Toberoff.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This rejection follows a series of legal battles between Musk and OpenAI. Musk sued Altman, OpenAI, and its biggest investor, Microsoft, in August 2023, claiming they had deviated from OpenAI’s original nonprofit mission. He later sought an injunction to prevent OpenAI from transitioning into a for-profit entity.

Musk’s bid was backed by a consortium, including his AI startup xAI, along with investors such as Valor Equity Partners, Baron Capital, and Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel. However, OpenAI’s board dismissed the bid, stating that Musk’s latest legal filing introduced conditions that made it clear his offer was not genuine.

Altman’s Reaction

Altman had previously responded to Musk’s bid with a simple “no thank you” on X, to which Musk replied, calling him a “swindler.” OpenAI remains firm in its stance, maintaining that any future bid by Musk’s consortium lacks credibility.

In December 2023, OpenAI announced plans to restructure as a public benefit corporation to facilitate capital raising while maintaining its nonprofit mission. The organization has emphasized that any reorganization will reinforce its mission rather than serve private interests.

As the AI race heats up, the battle between Musk and OpenAI continues to unfold, with legal disputes and corporate maneuvering shaping the future of the industry. With OpenAI rejecting Musk’s bid outright, the tech world will be watching closely to see what Musk’s next move will be.

Read More : Massive Federal Workforce Reduction: Trump And Musk Oversee 9,500 Layoffs And 75,000 Buyouts

Filed under

OpenAI

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Siddaramaiah’s Leadership Bid Sparks Tensions In Karnataka Congress

Siddaramaiah’s Leadership Bid Sparks Tensions In Karnataka Congress

Karnataka Government Transfers Covid-19 Corruption Probe To CID From SIT

Karnataka Government Transfers Covid-19 Corruption Probe To CID From SIT

Massive Federal Workforce Reduction: Trump And Musk Oversee 9,500 Layoffs And 75,000 Buyouts

Massive Federal Workforce Reduction: Trump And Musk Oversee 9,500 Layoffs And 75,000 Buyouts

Abortions To Resume In Missouri After Court Blocks Restrictions

Abortions To Resume In Missouri After Court Blocks Restrictions

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Entertainment

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Prateik Babbar & Priya Banerjee Tie The Knot In Intimate Mumbai Wedding—See Dreamy Pics!

Prateik Babbar & Priya Banerjee Tie The Knot In Intimate Mumbai Wedding—See Dreamy Pics!

Why Did Prateik Babbar Not Invite His Father Raj Babbar To His Second Marriage? Brother Aarya Has All The Answers

Why Did Prateik Babbar Not Invite His Father Raj Babbar To His Second Marriage? Brother

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox