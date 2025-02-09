Home
OpenAI To Make Super Bowl Advertising Debut With First-Ever TV Commercial


ChatGPT creator OpenAI is reportedly set to air its first television commercial during the Super Bowl, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. While OpenAI has neither confirmed nor denied the news, the move marks the company’s entry into high-profile commercial advertising.

The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events globally, offering advertisers unparalleled visibility. With up to $8 million for a 30-second spot, companies often seize this opportunity to create memorable campaigns and generate massive buzz. If OpenAI proceeds with the ad, it will join an elite group of tech giants showcasing their innovations on the world’s biggest advertising stage.

Since launching ChatGPT in late 2022, OpenAI has experienced explosive growth, amassing over 300 million weekly active users. The potential advertisement comes shortly after OpenAI appointed its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Kate Rouch, in December. Industry experts suggest the appointment signals a shift toward a more strategic marketing focus for the company.

In preparation for its broader outreach, OpenAI also underwent a rebranding effort. The company introduced a new logo and typeface that blends “geometric precision with a rounded, human-like character,” aiming to soften the perception of AI’s robotic nature and emphasize a more approachable image.

AI Companies Dominate Super Bowl Ad Space

OpenAI’s rivals have also recognized the importance of Super Bowl advertising. Google promoted its AI capabilities during last year’s event and will return this year with an ad featuring its large language model, Gemini. Interestingly, Google had to revise the ad after a claim about Gouda cheese went viral for being overstated, mistakenly suggesting that Gouda makes up “50 to 60 percent of the world’s consumption.”

Meta is also joining the AI advertising race, showcasing its AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses during the game. Meanwhile, Amazon-backed Anthropic, which advertised its Claude AI model with a brief 5-second spot last year, has opted out of this year’s Super Bowl.

If OpenAI’s Super Bowl ad goes forward, it will undoubtedly capture attention, reinforcing the company’s growing influence in the tech world while raising awareness of its AI innovations among mainstream audiences.

