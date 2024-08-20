Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE’s Massive Aid Push For Gaza Highlights World Humanitarian Day

As the world marks World Humanitarian Day on August 19, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to humanitarian work with its ongoing relief efforts in Gaza.

Through various initiatives under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” the UAE has been at the forefront of providing aid to Palestinian people, reflecting the nation’s steadfast commitment to humanitarian causes.

Over the past 288 days, the UAE has dispatched four relief ships carrying 18,530 tonnes of diverse aid, including medical supplies, shelter materials, food, water, and clothing. Additionally, 257 planes with 5,340 tonnes and 104 convoys with 19,819 tonnes of aid have been sent to support the displaced population.

READ MORE: Biden Struggles With Speech At DNC: ‘Women Are Now Without Electrical’ Goes Viral

The country has also bolstered Gaza’s healthcare sector by supporting hospitals and treating the injured. This includes the operation of the UAE field hospital in Rafah and the Floating Hospital in Egypt’s Al Arish, providing critical medical care. The operation has also delivered 400 tonnes of medical supplies to hospitals and international organisations, including advanced equipment and prosthetic limbs.

The UAE’s “Birds of Goodness” initiative has executed 50 airdrops carrying more than 3,382 tonnes of essential aid over inaccessible isolated areas in northern Gaza.

In a broader effort to support Gaza’s infrastructure, the UAE has constructed six water desalination plants with a combined capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day and has repaired vital water lines in Khan Younis. The UAE also provided water transport vehicles, sanitation equipment, and other essential resources to ensure that local authorities can meet the needs of displaced families.

The UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts highlight its leading role in global relief operations, consistently delivering aid and support to those in need.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Engages In Bilateral Talks With Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim