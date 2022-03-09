Sheikh Hasina has also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping in the evacuation of 9 Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine.

Amid the Russia Ukraine crisis, India has set an exemplary example by evacuating all Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine through Operation Ganga. As the operation nears completion with the return of final-batch of Indians nationals stuck in Sumy, praises are pouring in for India for its timely action and effective diplomacy.

In a video that is now taking social media by a storm, a Pakistani girl can be seen thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Embassy in Kiev for helping her flee Ukraine. Identified as Asma Shafique, the Pakistani girl was rescued by the Indian authorities and is now en route Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country, after which she will be reunited with her family.

#WATCH | Pakistan's Asma Shafique thanks the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Modi for evacuating her.



She has been rescued by Indian authorities and is enroute to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi for rescuing its 9 nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. Nepalese, Tunisian students were also rescued under this operation: Government sources



(file photos) pic.twitter.com/lXcMt8zu4A — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

Nepal has also requested India to help evacuate its citizens. The Non Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) Poland, which is coordinating with the Nepal government to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine, has confirmed that the Indian government has evacuated 2 Nepali nationals from Ukraine so far.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping in the evacuation of 9 Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine. Earlier, a convoy of 12 buses had left from Sumy, evacuating all Indians from the region. Bangladeshis and Nepalis were also evacuated from the region.