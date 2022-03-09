So far, about 18 thousand Indians have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine through the special flights arranged under Operation Ganga.

Operation Ganga is nearing its completion with the last few batches of Indian nationals, who were stuck in Ukrainian cities like Sumy, returning home. As per government sources, Indians have arrived at Poltava from Sumy and have boarded the train to Iyviv. The Indian nations are expected to arrive in India by Thursday night.

So far, about 18 thousand Indians have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine through the special flights arranged under Operation Ganga, which kickstarted on February 22, 2022. On Tuesday, about 410 Indians reached India from Ukriane’s neighboring countries by 2 special civilian flights.

The Government of India has arranged 75 special civilian flights till now, which managed to evacuate 15,521 Indians from Ukraine and its neighboring countries. These included 4575 passengers from Bucharest, 1820 from Suceava, 5571 from Budapest, 909 from Kosice, 2404 from Rzeszow and 242 from Kyiv. Meanwhile, IAF had undertaken 12 missions to evacuate 2467 passengers along with delivering over 23 tonne of relief material.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Ganga. He expressed that PM Modi provided all facilities to bring back the stranded students, including speaking to Presidents of Russia and Ukraine. He added that it was not an ordinary task to create a safe corridor to evacuate students.