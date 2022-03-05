Russia has declared a ceasefire in Ukraine from 07:00 GMT to allow a safe passage for civilians in Mariupol. The creation of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians comes after the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus and repeated requests by countries like India, whose thousands of nationals are currently stuck in Ukrainian cities like Sumy, Kharkiv, Kiev, Mariupol and others.

The Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday said, “Today, on 5 March at 10 a.m Moscow time, the Russian side declares a ceasefire and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha. It added that the Ukrainian side has agreed upon these humanitarian corridors and exit routes.

On March 4, Russia had announced the arrangement of 130 Russian buses for Indian students. The buses had been arranged to take students stuck in Sumy and Kharkiv to Russia’s nearest city Belgorod, from where they would be transported back to India by air.

Earlier, India had rejected claims that Indian nationals are being held hostage at Kharkiv as claimed by the Russian and Ukrainian side and urged the two sides to have a local ceasefire so that Indian nationals can be evacuated safely from the conflict zone. India has around 300 Indians stuck in Kharkiv city and another 700 in Sumy city.