The ongoing Israel-Iran war carries a significant risk of escalating into a broader regional conflict, particularly with Iran, launching missiles into Israel. In response, Israel has conducted counterattacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon amid rising tensions along the border. Both Israel and its primary ally, the US, have issued warnings to Iran and Hezbollah regarding the potential for escalation, which analysts say could probably be similar to Operation Opera while Israel engages Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The conflict between Israel and Iran resembles a proxy war, with Iran financing Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, seeking to establish itself as a leading power in the Arab world. In the past, Israel has expressed apprehensions about Iran’s nuclear weapons program, and both Israel and the US have condemned Iran’s alleged nuclear ambitions, claiming they could destabilize the region.

Iran nearing the capability to produce a nuclear weapon

Israel, the US, and Western allies claim that Iran is enriching uranium to levels that serve no civilian purpose, nearing the capability to produce a nuclear weapon.

Historically, Israel has conducted strikes on enemy nuclear facilities, with one notable instance being Operation Opera in June 1981, when it targeted Iraq’s nuclear reactor at Osirak during Saddam Hussein’s regime.

Moreover, Israel has recently conducted air raid drills focused on Iranian nuclear sites amid heightened tensions. Iran possesses numerous nuclear facilities, including research reactors in Bonab, Ramsar, and Tehran; a heavy water reactor and production plant in Arak; a nuclear power station in Bushehr; a uranium mine in Gachin; a uranium conversion plant in Isfahan; a uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, Qom; and another underground uranium enrichment site in Fordow.

This backdrop brings to mind the Israeli Air Force’s June 1981 airstrike, known as “Operation Opera,” targeting a nuclear reactor in Iraq. Military analysts believe that Israel would not hesitate to undertake a similar action against Iran if it finds itself besieged in the event of a full-scale regional conflict.

Operation Opera: Israel’s Most Daring Airstrike

In the 1970s, Iraq’s dictator Saddam Hussein initiated the construction of a nuclear reactor, signing an agreement with France for two reactors—Tamuz 1 and 2. Israel perceived this development as a significant threat, recognizing that Iraq’s emergence as a nuclear power under Hussein could be perilous.

Ultimately, Israel opted to bomb the nuclear reactor while it remained under construction. Operation Opera marked Israel’s longest-range airstrike executed in a single day.

The primary challenge lay in selecting the flight path due to several constraints, including the long distance to the target (1,100 km), multiple hostile nations en route, and limited fuel.

The flight path selected was proposed by Major General David Ivry, the Israeli Air Force chief at the time. He opted to direct the jets over the expansive sandy terrain of Saudi Arabia to reach Iraq and return.

Destruction of Osirak nuclear reactor

On June 7, 1981, at 4 p.m., 14 fighter jets launched from Etzion Airport in Israel. Approximately an hour and a half later, they successfully struck and obliterated the Osirak nuclear reactor in Iraq, as reported on the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) website, which details Operation Opera.

The IDF initially planned to employ F-4 fighter jets in the early stages of the operation. However, as the operation progressed, the newer F-16 fighter jets became available. During the mission, eight F-16 jets from squadrons 110 and 117 were utilized, alongside six F-15A fighter jets for support. In total, about 60 aircraft were involved in the operation.

The jets departed from Israel in radio silence, with their radars turned off, and traveled along the 1,100-km route, comparable to the distance from Delhi to Mumbai, which posed a considerable challenge for the Israeli pilots. They flew at extremely low altitudes over enemy territory to evade radar detection, demonstrating their exceptional skill. The jets were fully equipped with external fuel tanks, which were discarded once the fuel was depleted.

Communication failures in Iraq during Operation Opera

During the attack, King Hussein of Jordan was vacationing in the port city of Aqaba. Noticing the aircraft overhead, he promptly informed the Iraqis that they might be targets of an Israeli strike. However, due to communication failures, Iraq did not receive the warning, as noted by veteran Israeli journalist Shlomo Nakdimon in a 2003 article.

They arrived and attacked the Osirak nuclear reactor in Iraq, with each fighter jet bombing the facility five seconds apart, according to the IDF. All the jets returned home safely.

The IDF explains that the name Operation Opera was selected from a list of potential names. The operation was intended to occur multiple times before it was actually executed. To maintain secrecy, different names were used each time. When the operation was finally conducted, it was officially named Operation Opera.

Many nations condemned Israel for the airstrike on the nuclear reactor. However, after the first Gulf War in 1990-91, leaders retrospectively supported the operation, recognizing that the Israeli attack prevented Iraq from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iraq’s nuclear program

Iraq’s nuclear program made significant strides in 1979 and 1980, aided by nuclear technology from France and Italy. In July 1979, US diplomats informed their Italian counterparts that the US strongly believed Iraq was pursuing nuclear capabilities.

When Reagan won the November 1980 presidential elections, Iraq’s nuclear program was not a priority for him. His Arms Control and Disarmament Agency (ACDA) transition team advocated for a decisive shift from the Carter administration’s policies on nuclear proliferation.

On 7 June 1981, the day of the Israeli airstrike, a policy paper from the ‘Senior Interagency Group on Nuclear Nonproliferation and Nuclear Cooperation’ (SIG) was submitted to the National Security Council. This document highlighted the administration’s commitment to nonproliferation as a key foreign policy objective and recommended revising the Carter-era 1978 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Act (NNPA).

Operation Opera caught US administration off guard

The raid caught the US administration off guard, resulting in an initially severe response toward Israel. Secretary of State Alexander Haig conveyed to the Israelis that the strike created significant complications for the US and that President Reagan shared this view. The Israelis were informed, through Haig and another source, that Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger was pushing for a firm stance against Israel. The raid was executed using American F-16 jets, which Israel was legally obligated not to use against its neighbors unless it was an act of legitimate self-defense. As a result, the US suspended the delivery of additional jets, pending a legal review. Israeli Ambassador Ephraim Evron expressed Israel’s surprise and concern over this unexpected suspension to Reagan.

A week after the raid, the US position began to shift. National Security Advisor Richard V. Allen informed Reagan that the administration was not required to make a legal judgment on whether Israel had violated US law, suggesting the issue should be approached politically rather than legally. Indian diplomats speculated that the suspension might have been a goodwill gesture from the US toward Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, aimed at maintaining the peace process with him.

