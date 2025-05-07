Operation Sindoor Explained: Why India Targeted These 9 Terror Facilities Across Pakistan And PoJK

India, under “Operation Sindoor,” launched precision missile strikes targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoJK in a forceful response to the Pahalgam attack. The targeted facilities—linked to JeM, LeT, and HM—include some of the region’s most fortified terror hubs, long shielded by Pakistan’s security establishment.

In retaliation to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, India launched a series of precision missile strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting key terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The Indian government described the operation as a calculated dismantling of terrorist facilities operated by groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Pakistan, while confirming the strikes, has vowed to retaliate at a “time and place of its choosing,” further escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Nine Terror Facilities Neutralised During Operation Sindoor

India’s operation reportedly neutralised nine significant terror facilities operating in Pakistan and PoJK:

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – JeM Markaz Taiba, Muridke – LeT Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – HM Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala – LeT Markaz Abbas, Kotli – JeM Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – HM Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – LeT Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – JeM

Each facility has long been associated with the recruitment, indoctrination, training, and deployment of terrorist cadres into Indian territory.

Markaz Subhan Allah: The Heart of JeM in Bahawalpur

Located on the NH-5 (Karachi-Torkham Highway) at Karachi Mor on the outskirts of Bahawalpur, Punjab, the Markaz Subhan Allah serves as the operational headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad. Spanning over 15 acres, this facility is not just a training ground but a nerve center of terrorist planning, including the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019, whose perpetrators were trained here.

The complex houses over 600 cadres and the residences of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, his de-facto successor Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Maulana Ammar, and other key family members. Though Masood Azhar is reportedly under “protective custody” at an undisclosed location in Islamabad or Rawalpindi, Mufti Asghar is known to run the operations.

“JeM conducts regular arms, physical and religious training for its cadres at Markaz Subhan Allah,” say Indian officials. The training includes swimming, archery, and even deep-water diving. A gymnasium was set up in March 2018, followed by a swimming pool in July of the same year. In 2019, the group also opened an “Al Hijama” (cupping therapy) centre and later added horse stables and a riding ground.

In a notable event on November 30, 2024, Masood Azhar addressed cadres at the Markaz after a two-year hiatus, reiterating anti-India rhetoric, including calls for revenge over the Babri Masjid demolition. He was joined by family members and key operatives like Maulana Talha Saif and Mohd. Abdullah Bin Masood.

The facility is situated approximately 100.4 km from the international border, opposite Khajuwala in Bikaner, Rajasthan. It also serves as a meeting point for JeM commanders involved in Afghan operations. Weapon consignments, including M4 rifles left behind by NATO forces in Afghanistan, are reportedly smuggled in via this centre with the help of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-based networks.

Importantly, the most significant fidayeen attackers—including Masood Azhar’s nephews Talha Rasheed, Usman, Umar, and Mohammad Ismail alias Lambu—were indoctrinated here before being sent to Balakot for arms training.

JeM has been banned under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) since October 2001, and is listed as a terrorist organisation by the UN, USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and UAE. Despite being ostensibly banned by Pakistan in January 2002 following the Indian Parliament attack, the organization continues to operate with impunity.

Markaz Taiba: Lashkar’s Ideological and Tactical Nucleus

The Markaz Taiba in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Punjab, is considered the cradle of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations. Established in 2000, this 82-acre complex comprises a madrassa, residential quarters, a fish farm, sports facilities, and agricultural plots.

This Markaz acts as an ideological engine room for LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), offering religious indoctrination through the Sufa Academy for men and a similar centre for women. “This markaz serves as a mushrooming ground for radicalisation,” Indian sources state, estimating that it enrols around 1,000 students annually in various courses.

Despite international sanctions, the Markaz has been the site of many major radicalisation activities, including the infamous Daura-e-Ribat intelligence training received by all 26/11 Mumbai attackers, including Ajmal Kasab. The ISI-sponsored operation also involved visits by conspirators such as David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

Among those residing or frequently visiting the complex are LeT ideologues Amir Hamza, Abdul Rehman Abid, Zafar Iqbal, and commanders Khubaib, Isa, and Qasim. Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi also maintain homes on the premises and are believed to regularly oversee operations.

Notably, the Rs 10 million mosque and guesthouse within the Markaz were financed by Osama bin Laden in 2000.

Despite LeT being designated a terrorist organisation by India, the US, UK, Australia, and others, the Markaz continues to operate in Pakistan under the state’s tacit protection.

Sarjal Facility, Tehra Kalan: The Infiltration Nerve Centre

Located within a Primary Health Center in Tehra Kalan village, Sarjal area, Shakargarh Tehsil, Punjab, the Sarjal facility of JeM operates as a covert launching site for infiltration into Jammu & Kashmir. Just 6 km from the International Border in the Samba sector, this facility serves as the logistical base for tunnel-digging operations across the IB.

“JeM and the ISI have established a network of underground tunnels from this area for cross-border infiltration,” Indian officials assert. The site also serves as a base for drone-based delivery of arms, ammunition, and narcotics into India.

A control room within the facility is equipped with HF radio receivers and other encrypted communication tools, enabling real-time coordination with operatives inside India.

JeM commanders Mohammad Adnan Ali alias Doctor and Kashif Jan frequently visit the facility. Adnan, a UAPA-designated terrorist, earned his alias for operating out of the PHC building. Notably, in May 2014, Adnan trained Khalistan Tiger Force operative Ramandeep Singh alias Goldy in para-gliding in Thailand under ISI instructions.

“JeM’s tactical choices—use of tunnels, drones, and medical infrastructure—appear to be inspired by tactics used by Hamas,” one official notes, adding that there have been interactions between JeM and Hamas operatives.

Kashif Jan, who planned the 2016 Pathankot Air Force Station attack, operated from this very facility. He coordinated with the attackers throughout the assault. Another Pathankot conspirator, Shahid Latif (killed in 2023), also used this launch site. Other known operatives based here include Allah Baksh Musaib, Muhammad Irfan Arif alias Ghuman, Waseem Noor Jutt, and Abdul Rehman alias Bhai Jigar.

Terrorists neutralised in the Nagrota Encounter (January 2020) had infiltrated via this Sarjal facility.

