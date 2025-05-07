Operation Sindoor Lasted 23 Minutes: SCALP, HAMMER Missiles On Rafale Jets Used To Strike Terror Camps in Pakistan And PoK

The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, executing precision missile strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam. The 23-minute-long mission, monitored personally by Prime Minister Modi, targeted key terror hotspots linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In a decisive military action early this morning, the Indian armed forces carried out precision missile strikes on multiple terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under a coordinated tri-service mission named ‘Operation Sindoor’. The strikes were conducted to avenge the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The 23-minute-long offensive, described as a “precision strike,” was jointly executed by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. According to news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitored the high-stakes operation from the war room.

Targets Included Key Terror Hotbeds

The operation zeroed in on key locations known to harbor terror infrastructure. These included:

Muridke

Bhawalpur — the hometown of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar

Gulpur

Bhimber

Chakamru

Kotli

A camp near Sialkot

Two terror sites in Muzaffarabad

These areas are reportedly linked to JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leadership, both of which have long been accused of orchestrating and supporting terrorist activities in India.

IAF Rafale Jets Deploy SCALP and HAMMER Missiles for Operation Sindoor

According to reports, the Indian Air Force (IAF) employed its Rafale fighter aircraft to carry out the mission, using SCALP and HAMMER missiles to neutralize the intended targets.

The SCALP missile enables the IAF to strike deep within enemy territory with stealth and accuracy, making it suitable for long-range, strategic operations. In contrast, the HAMMER provides medium-range, precision-strike capabilities against a broader range of targets, including fortified structures and potentially moving objects.

Following the operation, India made it clear that the action was directed exclusively at terror hideouts and no Pakistani military installations were targeted.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,”

Operation Sindoor: Official statement, Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence further underlined that the objective was to neutralize terror infrastructure without provoking a broader military confrontation.

In response, Pakistan resorted to artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), specifically in the Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch-Rajouri sector. The Indian Army has reportedly responded with “appropriate calibrated measures.”

“Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”

