Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike At 1:44 AM Targets 9 Terror Bases in Pakistan; What To Know

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike At 1:44 AM Targets 9 Terror Bases in Pakistan; What To Know

In a pre-dawn operation codenamed Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes on nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, responding to the Pahalgam attack that left 26 civilians dead. Conducted at 1:44 AM, the coordinated assault involved the Army, Navy, and Air Force, marking a rare tri-services action aimed at terror hubs without targeting civilian or military infrastructure.

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike At 1:44 AM Targets 9 Terror Bases in Pakistan; What To Know

India launches Operation Sindoor: Precision strikes at 1:44 AM on 9 terror bases in Pakistan, days after Pahalgam terror attack kills 26.


In a calibrated response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a series of coordinated precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Tuesday. The operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’, was executed at 1:44 AM, and involved the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force working in tandem to target nine terrorist sites, according to government sources.

Precision Strikes Using Suicide Drones

Sources confirmed that the strikes were carried out using loitering munitions, also referred to as suicide drones, designed to hover over targets before detonating. The Indian government emphasized that the operation was “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.”

“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” officials stated.

The strike marks a significant military response but was carefully planned to avoid targeting Pakistan’s military infrastructure or civilian areas.

Operation Sindoor: India attacked 9 Terrorist Hideouts in Pakistan and PoK

The Indian military reportedly hit nine locations, including sites in Kotli, Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad, according to a statement by Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary.

– Attack 1 and 2: Muzaffarabad

– Attack 3: Bahawalpur

– Attack 4: Kotli

– Attack 5: Chak Amru

– Attack 6: Gulpur

– Attack 7: Bhimber

– Attack 8: Muridke

– Attack 9: Camp near Sialkot

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Acknowledges Strikes, Responds Along LoC

In a rare admission, Pakistani Prime Minister acknowledged that India had conducted military strikes inside Pakistani territory. This is being seen as a sign of the impact and visibility of the operation.

In retaliation, Pakistan opened artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali sector, covering parts of Poonch and Rajauri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Diplomatic Outreach Post-Strike

Following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval promptly briefed his U.S. counterpart and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ensuring that strategic partners were informed of India’s actions and objectives.

This diplomatic move underscores India’s intent to keep the international community abreast of its counter-terror operations while reiterating the limited and targeted nature of the response.

A Tri-Services Operation with Strategic Precision

The operation marks a rare instance of India’s tri-services—Army, Navy, and Air Force—jointly conducting coordinated strikes, further highlighting the evolving nature of India’s military posture against cross-border terrorism. Officials say the objective was to send a strong message to terror outfits operating from across the border, without provoking full-scale escalation.

