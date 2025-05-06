Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike At 1:44 AM Targets 9 Terror Bases in Pakistan; What To Know

In a calibrated response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a series of coordinated precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Tuesday. The operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’, was executed at 1:44 AM, and involved the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force working in tandem to target nine terrorist sites, according to government sources.
Precision Strikes Using Suicide Drones
Sources confirmed that the strikes were carried out using loitering munitions, also referred to as suicide drones, designed to hover over targets before detonating. The Indian government emphasized that the operation was “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.”
“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” officials stated.
The strike marks a significant military response but was carefully planned to avoid targeting Pakistan’s military infrastructure or civilian areas.
Operation Sindoor: India attacked 9 Terrorist Hideouts in Pakistan and PoK
The Indian military reportedly hit nine locations, including sites in Kotli, Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad, according to a statement by Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary.
– Attack 1 and 2: Muzaffarabad
– Attack 3: Bahawalpur
– Attack 4: Kotli
– Attack 5: Chak Amru
– Attack 6: Gulpur
– Attack 7: Bhimber
– Attack 8: Muridke
– Attack 9: Camp near Sialkot
Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Acknowledges Strikes, Responds Along LoC
In a rare admission, Pakistani Prime Minister acknowledged that India had conducted military strikes inside Pakistani territory. This is being seen as a sign of the impact and visibility of the operation.
In retaliation, Pakistan opened artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali sector, covering parts of Poonch and Rajauri in Jammu and Kashmir.
Diplomatic Outreach Post-Strike
Following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval promptly briefed his U.S. counterpart and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ensuring that strategic partners were informed of India’s actions and objectives.
This diplomatic move underscores India’s intent to keep the international community abreast of its counter-terror operations while reiterating the limited and targeted nature of the response.
A Tri-Services Operation with Strategic Precision
The operation marks a rare instance of India’s tri-services—Army, Navy, and Air Force—jointly conducting coordinated strikes, further highlighting the evolving nature of India’s military posture against cross-border terrorism. Officials say the objective was to send a strong message to terror outfits operating from across the border, without provoking full-scale escalation.
