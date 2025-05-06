Operation Sindoor: Which All Locations Were Hit By Indian Strikes Inside Pakistan 

India on Tuesday launched “Operation Sindoor,” carrying out precision missile strikes on terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan confirmed the strikes, placed its air force on high alert, and vowed to retaliate at a time of its choosing.

In a major retaliation following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched a series of missile strikes under “Operation Sindoor,” targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Pakistan confirmed the strikes and warned of a retaliatory response at a time and place of its choosing.

Indian Strikes Target Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad

In a press conference, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that Indian missiles had struck three locations: the Subhanullah mosque in Bahawalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad.

“Some time ago from now, India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahawalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air,” Chaudhry stated.

He noted that damage assessments were ongoing and that more information would be shared in due course.

Operation Sindoor: India attacked 9 Terrorist Hideouts in Pakistan and PoK

– Attack 1 and 2: Muzaffarabad

– Attack 3: Bahawalpur

– Attack 4: Kotli

– Attack 5: Chak Amru

– Attack 6: Gulpur

– Attack 7: Bhimber

– Attack 8: Muridke

– Attack 9: Camp near Sialkot

Pakistan Puts Air Force on Alert, Promises Response to India’s Operation Sindoor

According to Reuters, loud explosions were heard just after midnight near Muzaffarabad, followed by a complete blackout across the city.

Lt Gen Chaudhry also said that Pakistan’s air force had been fully mobilized.

“All of our air force jets are airborne,” he said, warning that “Pakistan will respond to this [attack] at a time and place of its choosing,” as reported by Geo News.

India Launches ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Retaliation for Pahalgam Attack

Earlier in the day, India’s Ministry of Defence announced the launch of Operation Sindoor—a coordinated offensive aimed at dismantling what it described as terrorist launchpads inside Pakistan and PoJK.

A ministry statement read, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

According to the ministry, nine locations were hit with precision. The operation was described as “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.” Officials stressed that “no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted,” adding that “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

