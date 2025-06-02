Operation Spider’s Web: Ukraine’s Covert Drone Attack Deep Inside Russia | Explained

Using drones hidden in truck-mounted wooden cabins, the attack damaged or destroyed 41 aircraft, including strategic bombers, dealing an estimated $7 billion blow to Russia’s air power.

In a daring and unprecedented covert operation, Ukraine has struck five major Russian military airbases deep inside Russian territory using drones hidden in truck-mounted wooden cabins.

In a daring and unprecedented covert operation, Ukraine has struck five major Russian military airbases deep inside Russian territory using drones hidden in truck-mounted wooden cabins. Codenamed “Operation Spider’s Web“, the strike is being hailed as Ukraine’s most long-range drone attack since the war began in 2022.

Hidden Drones, Decoy Trucks: Ukraine’s Tactical Innovation

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) masterminded the attack after over a year and a half of planning. According to SBU sources, drones were smuggled into Russia in advance and hidden under the roofs of wooden cabins fixed onto trucks. These specially designed roofs opened remotely at the time of the attack, allowing the first-person-view (FPV) drones to launch from close proximity to military airfields evading Russia’s long-range air defense systems.

Photos released by the SBU show black drones concealed in transport containers, supporting claims that the drones were pre-positioned deep within Russia rather than launched from Ukrainian territory.

117 Drones, 5 Airfields, 41 Aircraft Hit

Ukraine deployed 117 drones in a massive offensive targeting airbases in Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions some located up to 4,300 km from Ukraine. Kyiv claims to have hit 41 Russian military aircraft, including strategic bombers Tu-95, Tu-22, and the A-50 radar detection aircraft, all of which are used to bomb Ukrainian cities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the mission as “brilliant,” adding that it successfully hit 34% of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers.

Russian Response and Damage Control

Russia’s Defence Ministry acknowledged that “several aircraft caught fire” at airfields in Murmansk and Irkutsk, although it claimed to have repelled drone attacks in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur. No casualties were reported. Moscow also confirmed that the drones originated from near the airfields, not from Ukrainian territory.

According to Russian state media, several suspects were detained, including a truck driver involved in the drone launch. However, President Zelensky stated that Ukrainian operatives involved in preparing the attacks were “extracted from Russian territory in time.”

SBU Claims $7 Billion in Damage

The SBU estimates the total damage to Russian military aviation at $7 billion, although Russia has not confirmed this figure. “This is the estimated cost of the enemy’s strategic aviation hit today,” the SBU said in a social media post.

Online videos showed large plumes of black smoke rising from airfields in Murmansk and Irkutsk, confirming significant damage to military assets.

Geopolitical Timing: Talks on Ceasefire Ahead

The strike came just before a planned Ukraine-Russia meeting in Istanbul, facilitated by Turkey and pushed by US President Donald Trump. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov will lead Kyiv’s delegation, with Zelensky emphasizing priorities such as an unconditional ceasefire, the return of prisoners of war, and abducted children.

While Kyiv remains cautious about Moscow’s intentions, Russia has signaled it has its own peace proposals, though it has refused to make them public.

ALSO READ: Karol Nawrocki Wins Poland’s Presidential Election In Tight Race Against Trzaskowski