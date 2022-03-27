Opposition marches led by Pakistan's People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) (PML-N) from different cities are also set to reach Islamabad today when PTI has planned its 'Amr bil Maroof' rally.

As the day for Imran Khan’s no-trust test nears, the political temperature on the ground has increased manifolds in Pakistan with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) preparing for a show of strength in Islamabad today with what it is calling the “biggest rally”. However, the Pakistani opposition is in no mood to allow the ruling PTI a sigh of relief. Opposition marches led by Pakistan’s People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) (PML-N) from different cities are also set to reach Islamabad today.

Members of ruling PTI from different parts of the country have begun reaching the Parade Ground to attend ‘Amr bil Maroof’ rally here, reported Geo TV. The PTI is calling their public gathering “Amr bil Maroof “. Prime Minister Imran Khan issued an audio message urging his supporters to throng the gathering in large numbers. He said in the message, “Today is a battle for Pakistan … and not for PTI; it’s a battle for the future of our nation”. Khan concluded by saying, “We are out to create history today”.

The opposition has claimed that the Imran Khan government has lost the majority in the National Assembly after several disgruntled ruling party lawmakers hinted towards voting against their own government. The opposition has continually urged Imran Khan to step down as the Prime Minister. The Express Tribune, citing sources, reported on Friday that at least 50 ministers belonging to the ruling party have gone “missing”.

Originally slated for March 25, the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government will now take place on Monday after the adjournment of the National Assembly on Friday.



