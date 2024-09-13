Opposition Leader Criticizes Imran Khan’s Party Amid Protests In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Leader of the Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ibadullah, has criticized the ruling party, suggesting that its members should communicate directly with their leader if they truly intend to hand over power to elected representatives, as reported by Dawn on Friday.

Critique of Imran Khan’s Approach

According to the Islamabad-based publication, Ibadullah commented that the Treasury benches in the provincial assembly had been discussing the role of the establishment in politics for the past three days. Despite this, their leader, Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had expressed a preference for talks limited to the establishment.

“Establishment says they have no role in politics, but your leader wants to talk to them only. Who is dragging them into politics?” Ibadullah questioned during a provincial assembly meeting presided over by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

Disapproval of Recent Statements and Actions

Ibadullah also disapproved of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur’s address on September 8, which targeted the media, political figures, and the establishment. He condemned the removal of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly grounds and criticized the lack of engagement with protesting police in districts such as Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Bajaur.

Concerns Over Law and Order

The opposition leader stressed that maintaining law and order was the most pressing issue for the province. He pointed out that no representatives from the Treasury benches had visited the protest areas, nor had the government issued any statements regarding the unrest.

Criticism of PTI’s Political Strategy

Ibadullah remarked, “My leader did not offer offices to those who beheaded people and carried out explosions. You must have good relations with them, so talk to them,” referring to Gandapur’s statement about holding direct talks with the Taliban. He further claimed that when retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed brought militants back to the province, it was under the PTI government.

Call for PTI to Fulfill Obligations

He emphasized that while the PTI should engage in politics, it must first fulfill its obligations. Ibadullah argued that the issues currently facing the province originated within the political class itself and that neither generals nor bureaucrats have publicly degraded one another on talk shows.

