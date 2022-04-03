Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared the notice given by Abbasi on Twitter. The motion has been moved under paragraph (c) of clause (7) of Article 53 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Pakistan opposition member Murtaza Javed Abbasi has moved a motion in the National Assembly to remove Speaker of the house Asad Qaiser ahead of today’s no-trust vote against the Imran Khan-led government. Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared the notice given by Abbasi on Twitter. The motion has been moved under paragraph (c) of clause (7) of Article 53 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

This comes after the assembly session on Thursday was adjourned shortly after commencement, before voting could take place on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government sponsored by the opposition and several disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The opposition later in a joint press conference accused Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who was presiding over the session, of acting on behalf of the ruling party. In the aftermath of the adjournment, opposition members staged a sit-in protest in the National Assembly to register their protest against the deferral of the no-trust vote.

Imran Khan on Sunday urged PTI lawmakers to participate in the no-trust vote after his initial appeal to ruling party MNAs to abstain from voting or be absent from the house altogether.