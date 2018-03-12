Prominent American talk show host Oprah Winfrey gave rest to speculations when she said that she is not running for the office in 2020, but she gave some advice for those who are going to be a part of it. In her recent interview with CNN's Van Jones on 'The Van Jones Show', Oprah advised the candidates to use their energy very smartly during the elections campaigns.

Ending all the speculations of contesting for 2020 US presidential elections, prominent American talk show host Oprah Winfrey said that she is not running for the office in 2020, but she gave an advice for those who are a part of it. In her recent interview with CNN’s Van Jones on ‘The Van Jones Show’, Oprah advised the candidates to use their energy very smartly during the elections campaigns. She stated, “I will say to whoever is going to run for office, do not give your energy to the other side.” The show aired on Sunday at 8PM.

She further added, ” Do not spend all your time talking about your opponents. Do not give your energy to that which you really don’t believe in. Do not spend an ounce of your time on that.” During the interview, she admitted the fact that the rumours about her being a presidential candidate have moved her deeply and humbly. Expressing the feeling of gratitude she told that the whole speculations, somewhere, proves the fact that she has gained trust among people. She also revealed the fact that the race of presidency is not meant for her. After her inspiring speech at the Golden Globe awards show, Twitterati started suggested her to run for president in 2020 against US President Donald Trump.

ALSO READ: Black Panther box office collection day 26: Chadwick Boseman starrer collects $1 billion worldwide

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump admitted the fact that he also wants to run against Oprah in 2020 US elections. He further predicted the fact that the whole experience is going to be painful for her. He further added, “Oh I’d love Oprah to win, I’d love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness.” US President Donald Trump was speaking at a rally for Congressman Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania. He also revealed the slogan for 2020 election campaign which will be “Keep America great!”

YOU MAY ALSO READ: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi slams Oscars red carpet for promoting unrealistic standards of beauty

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App