Ormiston Academies Trust to Ban Mobile Phones Across All Schools

One of England’s largest school academy trusts, Ormiston Academies Trust, has announced a ban on mobile phone use during the school day across its 42 schools, affecting around 35,000 pupils. The trust is phasing out access to smartphones to improve learning and student wellbeing, citing growing concerns about the negative impact of phone use on mental health.

Tom Rees, Chief Executive of Ormiston, told The Guardian that there is a “clear correlation” between phone usage and issues with student wellbeing, stating that smartphones have been disruptive to education. The ban is set to be implemented gradually across all of Ormiston’s schools, which include 32 secondary schools and six primaries across the UK.

Department for Education Supports Phone Crackdown

The move comes after the UK’s Department for Education updated its guidance earlier this year, giving school leaders more authority to restrict mobile phone use during the school day. The department’s recommendations aimed to minimize classroom disruptions and improve student behavior. Former Education Secretary Gillian Keegan highlighted that one in five pupils had experienced online bullying, and one in three admitted to using phones during lessons without permission.

Eight of Ormiston’s secondary schools have already introduced the new phone-free policy this autumn following consultations with parents. The ban is already enforced at the trust’s primary, special needs, and alternative provision schools, with plans to extend it across all institutions by the next academic year.

Growing National Debate Over Mobile Phones in Schools

The decision aligns with the broader national conversation about the role of mobile phones in schools. A committee of MPs in May urged the government to consider an outright ban on smartphones for under-16s, warning about the “serious dangers” of unregulated online activity. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has stated that while he doesn’t support an outright ban on phones for under-16s, there are valid concerns regarding children’s access to potentially harmful content online.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle also expressed interest in monitoring Australia’s upcoming legislation that will enforce a minimum age for social media access for children under 16, set to be introduced later this year.

Positive Feedback from Parents and Teachers

Ormiston Academies Trust has received positive feedback from parents and teachers alike. The trust emphasized the importance of engaging both students and parents in the policy shift, ensuring that everyone is on board with the changes. The initiative is seen as part of a wider trend in England, where more schools are prioritizing students’ mental health and reducing distractions during school hours.

As more schools across the UK adopt similar policies, the debate around phone use in education continues, focusing on the balance between technological benefits and safeguarding children’s