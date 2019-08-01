US media has claimed that Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza Bin Laden was killed during US strikes. Meanwhile, the date of death and place have not confirmed by the US officials so far. Hamza was the 15th son of al-Qaeda leader Osama who was killed by US-led airstrikes in Pakistan.

Hamza Bin Laden, son of al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, is dead. Reports said the al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden’s son Hamza Bin Laden is dead due to airstrikes by the US. The reports were first carried by NBC and the New York Times. Hamza, who had a bounty of 1 million on his head, had been given a top position in al-Qaeda after the death of his father. The US officials have confirmed that Hamza was killed during the last two years in an operation that involved the United States.

Hamza, aged 30 was the son of Khairiah Sabar of Saudi Arabia, one of bin Laden’s three wives who were living in the

Abbottabad compound. Hamza had escaped the attack when his father Osama Bin Laden and brother Khalid were killed in Pakistan.

Hamza made his public statement in 2018 when he openly threatened Saudi Arabia and urged people to revolt against the Saudi regime. In an audio message, Hamza called for attacks on the US and other countries as well who played a role in tracing his father’s place.

Hamza was apparently the legal heir of Osama after his brother’s death Saad in 2009 US drone strike. The State Department has stated that Hamza was the 15th son of Osama bin Laden and was an emerging al-Qaeda leader. Hamza bin Laden’s whereabouts have never been pinpointed. Hamza was believed to have been residing in Iran but reports suggest he also may have resided in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Syria.

In 2017 Hamza was placed on the US terrorist blacklist, seen as a potential future figurehead in his father’s terrorist organization al-Qaeda.

