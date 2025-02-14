‘Our Journey Together’: Trump’s Thoughtful Gift To PM Modi

The book, which highlights their shared milestones and moments of friendship, includes photos from key events such as the 2020 Taj Mahal visit and the Howdy Modi rally in Houston. Trump’s inscription in the book read, “Mr. Prime Minister you are great!”

On February 14, during a high-profile meeting at the White House, US President Donald Trump presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a signed copy of his book Our Journey Together. The gift, inscribed with a personal message, “Mr. Prime Minister you are great!” captures the bond between the two leaders and highlights their shared milestones.

A Glimpse Into Their Friendship: Trump’s Book for Modi

Trump’s book is a visual compilation of significant moments from his friendship with PM Modi, featuring cherished photos from their past interactions. Notable snapshots include the 2020 visit to the Taj Mahal with Melania Trump and the memorable Howdy Modi event in Houston in 2019.The book is a compilation of photos, including Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s visit to the Taj Mahal in 2020 and the Howdy Modi event when the Prime Minister visited Houston in 2019. (Courtesy: X | @mygovindia)

“𝐌𝐫. 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭!” US President @realDonaldTrump gifts PM @narendramodi a signed copy of his book 𝑂𝑢𝑟 𝐽𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑦 𝑇𝑜𝑔𝑒𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟, featuring unforgettable moments of their friendship and shared milestones. #USIndiaRelations… pic.twitter.com/tkqZwdV0H8 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 13, 2025

A Warm Reception at the White House

The meeting was marked by a warm and friendly exchange, with President Trump greeting PM Modi with a hug. This took place just hours after Trump unveiled a new reciprocal tariff policy for the US’s trading partners. PM Modi expressed his appreciation, saying, “I am delighted to see you back at the White House.”

India and US Strengthen Ties: A Landmark Announcement

Following their talks, PM Modi shared a groundbreaking update with the media: India and the US have agreed to increase bilateral trade to a staggering $500 billion by 2030. The Prime Minister drew a parallel between Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogan and India’s vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), which, in an American context, translates into Make India Great Again (MIGA).

President Trump often talks about MAGA. In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in American context translates into MIGA. And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!@POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/i7WzVrxKtv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2025

India-USA: A Mega Partnership for Prosperity

PM Modi also expressed that this meeting had added tremendous momentum to the India-USA relationship. “Together, India and the US have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!” he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

