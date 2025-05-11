‘Our Tactical Brilliance In Pulwama’: Did Pakistan Just Admit Their Role In Pulwama Terror Attack Of 2019?

Over the years, Pakistan has persistently demanded evidence from India, denying any state support or military involvement—claims now exposed as misleading.

In a dramatic shift from Pakistan’s longstanding denial, a senior Pakistan Air Force (PAF) official has admitted the military’s involvement in the deadly 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel.

The confession came publicly, during a press conference attended by both domestic and international media representatives.

“Tactical Brilliance in Pulwama” – A Startling Statement

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, the Director General of Public Relations for the PAF, made the revelation on Friday.

“We tried to tell them with our tactical brilliance in Pulwama,” he said, standing alongside Pakistan’s top military spokespersons—DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and a Navy representative. His remark marked a significant deviation from years of consistent denial by Islamabad.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The expression on the Navy spokesperson’s face, who appeared taken aback, reflected the gravity of the moment.

A Major Blow to Pakistan’s Official Narrative

Aurangzeb’s public statement effectively dismantled Pakistan’s repeated assertions of innocence in the Pulwama incident, as well as in more recent attacks like the April 22 Pahalgam assault.

Over the years, Pakistan has persistently demanded evidence from India, denying any state support or military involvement—claims now exposed as misleading.

Aurangzeb emphasized Pakistan’s uncompromising military stance: “If our territory, waters, or citizens are under threat, we will not stay silent. The trust of our people in the armed forces is sacred. We tried to demonstrate that through Pulwama and have now proven our strategic capabilities.”

His statement was accompanied by praise for Pakistan’s military might and strategic evolution—delivered in a tone that hinted at both pride and provocation.

Connections to Global Terrorism Raise Alarms

Adding further controversy, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry—seated beside Aurangzeb—is the son of nuclear scientist Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood.

The elder Mahmood is known for his meeting with al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden and alleged attempts to share nuclear knowledge with extremists. He remains listed by the UN Security Council for his terror ties.

Pulwama Attack: What Happened in 2019?

On 14 February 2019, a suicide bomber from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Adil Ahmad Dar, rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of CRPF personnel in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, killing 40 jawans. JeM claimed responsibility for the attack shortly afterward.

India responded by launching a counterstrike through Operation Bandar, with Mirage 2000 jets bombing JeM’s largest training camp in Balakot, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This led to heightened hostilities, including an aerial dogfight in which Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured and later released by Pakistan, under international pressure.

Pakistan’s History of Denial and Shifting Narratives

At the time, Pakistan’s government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, called the incident “deeply concerning” but dismissed allegations of military involvement.

Islamabad claimed India had not provided credible evidence, despite JeM’s own acknowledgment and India’s comprehensive dossier linking the attacker to a JeM camp in Bahawalpur.

This new admission starkly contradicts Pakistan’s previous stance and confirms long-held suspicions about direct state complicity.

Not the First Time: 2020 Admission by Fawad Chaudhry

This isn’t the first time a Pakistani official has publicly accepted responsibility. In October 2020, then-Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Pakistan’s parliament:

“We struck India inside their own territory. Our success in Pulwama was a national achievement under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership.”

While that remark was dismissed as political grandstanding, Aurangzeb’s recent statement carries added weight due to his high-ranking position in the military hierarchy—considered the real power center in Pakistan.

Aurangzeb Ahmed’s public acknowledgment has pierced years of denial and altered the diplomatic landscape. Though Pakistan’s civilian government never officially admitted to its role in Pulwama, this rare moment of candor from a top military official may validate India’s long-standing claims and reignite global scrutiny over Islamabad’s ties to terrorism.