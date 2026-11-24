Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted during students uprising in August 2024, has announced her return to her home country on December 16 after two years in exile. She is currently living in India after she was ousted as PM. Her return to Bangladesh has been confirmed by her spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, on Tuesday, according to Reuters News agency.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government has insisted that her return to the country would be possible only through the extradition process.

For the first time, the 79-year-old Sheikh Hasina has announced a specific date for her proposed return to Bangladesh. Hasina’s return to the country is likely to escalate political tensions in Bangladesh.

Hasina’s announcement comes at a time of growing unrest in Bangladesh, where her Party Awami League remains banned by the government. The situation in Bangladesh became volatile further after the former PM attempts to obtain a new passport for her return. After the unrest in Bangladesh and killing of hundreds of students and protesters, her passport was cancelled as she fled to New Delhi. She had earlier urged Bangladeshi authorities to arrange her repatriation to Bangladesh through state carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Hasina’s spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said in a statement, “Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka.”

Following her exile to India, Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity after hundreds of protesters were killed. The ousted Bangladesh PM had rejected the tribunal’s verdict and maintained she was ready to fight the case once she return to the country.

Syed Mozammel Ali further also said, “Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th.”