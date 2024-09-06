Outrage Erupts as Filipino Officials Photographed with Controversial ‘China Spy Mayor

Senior Filipino officials are facing widespread criticism after posing for photographs with Alice Guo, a former mayor accused of espionage and ties to organized crime, as she was escorted home from Indonesia.

Controversial Photo Sparks Backlash

The uproar began when photos emerged showing Alice Guo smiling and making a peace sign alongside Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Chief of the Philippine National Police, Gen. Rommel Marbil. The images were reportedly taken late Thursday in Jakarta, just before Guo boarded a private jet bound for Manila. The sight of high-ranking officials posing with Guo has sparked outrage and criticism from various quarters.

Guo, who had been under arrest outside Jakarta, is embroiled in a complex case involving allegations of espionage for China, protection of illegal scam centers, and questions about her citizenship. Her arrest followed a weeks-long chase and has captivated public attention in the Philippines, particularly against the backdrop of ongoing tensions with China over the South China Sea.

Guo’s Legal Troubles and Public Outcry

Alice Guo’s case has brought to light several serious allegations. Authorities accuse her of shielding scam centers and human trafficking syndicates that used Philippine Online Gaming Operations (POGOs) as a front. Additionally, she is charged with forging her Filipino citizenship, which allegedly allowed her to win political office despite her limited political experience.

The controversy surrounding Guo has intensified amid a broader national dialogue about China’s influence and criminal activities within the Philippines. The case has particularly resonated as Manila continues to confront Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Official Responses and Justifications

In response to the backlash, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos defended the photo, stating that it was taken for “documentation purposes.” Abalos claimed he was unaware of Guo’s gesture and was focused on capturing the moment for record-keeping. He further explained that Guo had requested a meeting due to receiving death threats, and he assured her of police protection.

“I couldn’t see what she was doing because I was looking at the camera,” Abalos said during a press conference in Manila. “We wanted to document it so that everything is clear.”

In the same press conference, Guo, dressed in an orange detainee shirt, confirmed that she had asked for help from Abalos and Marbil and expressed relief at their presence. “I asked for their help. I was also happy that I saw them. I feel safe,” she said.

Social Media Reactions and Criticisms

The reaction on social media has been swift and harsh. Critics have condemned the photo as emblematic of a flawed justice system. Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who is leading a parliamentary inquiry into Guo’s case, demanded accountability. “We want answers, NOT a photoshoot. Alice Guo, the fake Filipino, has a lot of explaining to do,” she stated.

Several social media users expressed their dismay, questioning how Guo could appear so relaxed despite her serious legal troubles. “Probably one of the most disturbing clips in the news right now. How can Alice Guo manage to still smile and wink like a movie star?” one user commented. Another described the photo opportunity with Guo as “symbolic of their own failure.”