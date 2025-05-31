Catastrophic flooding triggered by torrential rains has killed at least 115 people in Nigeria, with authorities warning of more deaths.

Catastrophic flooding triggered by torrential rains has killed at least 115 people in the northern Nigerian town of Mokwa, with authorities warning that the death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue, foreign media reported.

Predawn Floods Kill More Than 100 in Mokwa

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that many of the victims were children. Ibrahim Hussaini, a spokesperson for the agency, told CNN, “115 bodies, including those of many children, have been recovered as of 3 p.m. (10 a.m. ET) Friday.”

Separately, Ibrahim Audu Husseini, speaking to The Associated Press, said, “More bodies have just been brought and are yet to be counted.”

Floodwaters Hit as Residents Slept

According to Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the floods struck early Thursday, submerging entire neighbourhoods in the Kpege area of Mokwa, a critical agricultural hub. “The floods struck … when residents were mostly asleep,” NEMA reportedly said.

The Niger State Government described the event as a “deadly flood disaster” that devastated two communities in Mokwa “after several hours of heavy downpour,” resulting in the “loss of many lives” and “buildings submerged.” Officials called the incident “saddening, heartbreaking and pathetic.”

Videos circulating on social media showed rooftops barely visible above brown, swirling floodwaters, while residents waded waist-deep to rescue others or retrieve belongings.

Local resident Kazeem Muhammed told AP, “We lost many lives, and our properties, our farm produce. Those who have their storage have lost it.”

Mokwa, located about 380 kilometers (236 miles) west of Abuja, is a vital trade centre where southern buyers source beans, onions, and other produce from northern farmers.

The intensity of the flooding was unlike anything they had seen in decades, AP quoted Community leader Aliki Musa as saying. “The water is like spiritual water, which used to come but it’s seasonal. It can come now (and) it will reach another twenty years before coming again.”

Calls for Infrastructure Amid Climate Pressure

The chairman of Mokwa’s local government, Jibril Muregi, told Premium Times that the flood highlighted the urgent need for flood-control infrastructure: “This critical infrastructure is essential to mitigating future flood risks and protecting lives and property.”

Climate change is compounding Nigeria’s seasonal weather patterns. The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency did not immediately confirm how much rain fell, but experts say erratic rainfall and dry spells have made northern regions more vulnerable to both drought and flooding.

A Pattern of Deadly Disasters

This latest disaster follows a disturbing trend of climate-related emergencies in Nigeria. In 2022, the country saw its worst flooding in a decade, killing more than 600 people and displacing over 1 million. Last year, over 200 deaths and 386,000 displacements were reported due to floods in the north alone, according to NEMA data shared with CNN.

In September 2024, the collapse of a dam in Maiduguri, combined with torrential rains, killed at least 30 people and worsened the region’s ongoing humanitarian crisis linked to the Boko Haram insurgency.

