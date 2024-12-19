Over 100 North Korean Soldiers Killed In Ukraine War, South Korea Reveals

According to South Korean officials, at least 100 North Korean soldiers have died in the Ukraine war while 1,000 were injured. The casualties reportedly occurred in fighting on the Russian side, with many high-ranking officials among the dead. They faced difficulties due to unknown terrain and the use of drones.

A South Korean MP has revealed that at least 100 North Korean soldiers have been killed fighting on Russia’s side in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The report, based on a briefing from the National Intelligence Service (NIS), outlines a grim toll for North Korean forces who entered combat earlier this month.

Lee Sung-kwon, a South Korean member of the National Assembly, made the revelation following a briefing by the country’s intelligence officials. He stated that at least 100 North Korean soldiers have been killed while approximately 1,000 others have been injured since they were deployed in Russia’s war effort.

The reported casualties include several high-ranking officers. Lee added that the massive casualties were due to the unfamiliarity of the North Korean forces with the terrain of combat and their lack of experience in drone warfare, which has now become an important part of the war.

There are said to be early reports of the toll on North Korean casualties; this has been attributed to the heavy losses among soldiers that were deployed in October just to help Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine. Although a Pentagon spokesperson had asserted earlier that North Korean soldiers made up some of the killed forces, the exact number was then unreleased. An unnamed U.S. official later said “dozens had actually grown into several hundred “North Koreans in killed or wounded during combat”.

Deployment, Training Of North Korean Troops

North Korea’s role in the Ukraine conflict was first reported in October, when it emerged that 10,000 North Korean troops had been sent to bolster Russia. These soldiers, most of whom had never seen combat, were first based in Russia for training purposes before being deployed for support roles.

Despite the training received, North Korean forces are not adjusting to the battleground, especially in areas like the Kursk region where intense fighting is still occurring. The territory is very small, which was taken by Russian troops in a surprise move during August. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine said that Russia has started using a “significant number” of North Korean soldiers in attacks around the Kursk region.

Complaints Of Russian Troops

It is reported that the North Korean troops were not engaged in the frontline where the Russia army has been advancing; hence, the North Korean troops have really faced serious problems of adaptation to the modern way of warfare. One of their challenges is not being well exposed to drone warfare tactics, which has been very key to this conflict.

Lee Sung-kwon, according to intelligence reports, noted that North Korean forces are used as expendable frontline units in Russia’s operations. This tactical approach, added to their limited understanding of drone operations, has made them more of a liability than an asset, with complaints surfacing within the Russian military about the ineffectiveness of the North Korean troops.

Although neither Russia nor North Korea has made an official statement regarding troop deployment in Ukraine, a North Korean statement released on Thursday by state news agency KCNA said that the country’s partnership with Moscow was key to stopping what it described as “the U.S. and the West’s ill-intended extension of influence.”

The conflict in Ukraine has involved many countries, either directly or indirectly, and North Korea’s decision to send troops to fight on behalf of Russia has added a very complex layer to the war.

