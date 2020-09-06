On Saturday, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that under the Vande Bharat Mission, more than 15 lakh people have returned through various modes including more than 4.5 lakh on flights.

Puri said in a tweet that the International flights continue to facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of stranded citizens under Vande Bharat Mission since 6 May 2020, more than 15 lakh people had returned through various modes including more than 4.5 lakh on flights so far.

Puri also shared a photograph that stated that 4,059 Indian nationals returned on September 5. The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.

A special Air India flight from Thailand departed for New Delhi on Tuesday, carrying 153 stranded Indians, under the Vande Bharat Mission. On Tuesday, Indian Embassy in Thailand tweeted that the 12th Vande Bharat Mission flight from Thailand to India – AI 335 from Bangkok to Delhi departed with 153 pax, mission team sent off pax.

The MoCA had said that between May 6 and August 30, a total of 12,60,118 persons were repatriated under the Vande Bharat mission.

