Over 20 Killed at Gaza Aid Site as Israeli Fire Blamed by Witnesses

More than 20 Palestinians were killed on Sunday as they attempted to collect food at an aid distribution hub in southern Gaza, The Guardian reported, citing the Red Cross-run field hospital that received the bodies. The victims were among crowds gathered near the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) site in Rafah, a distribution point that has drawn international scrutiny in recent weeks.

The aid site is part of an Israeli-backed system for delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza. According to the hospital, at least 175 others were injured in the latest incident. Though officials at the hospital did not confirm who was responsible for the gunfire, witnesses alleged that Israeli troops opened fire on civilians approaching the site.

“There were many martyrs, including women,” a 40-year-old resident told the Associated Press. “We were about 300 metres away from the military.”

Another witness, Ibrahim Abu Saoud, said the shooting began as people neared the distribution zone. “We weren’t able to help him,” he reportedly said of a young man who died at the scene. “The Israeli military fired about 300 meters away.”

Mohammed Abu Teaima, 33, recounted seeing his cousin and a woman fatally shot on their way to collect food. “They opened heavy fire directly toward us,” he told The Associated Press while waiting outside the Red Cross hospital for news of his wounded brother-in-law.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated they were “currently unaware” of any injuries caused by their fire but were investigating the incident. The GHF claimed that it had delivered aid “without incident” earlier in the day and denied that its private security contractors fired on the crowd.

This is the latest in a series of deadly incidents linked to the GHF aid system. On May 28, Hamas accused Israel of killing three Palestinians and injuring 46 near another GHF site — an allegation denied by the Israeli military, which said troops had fired warning shots to manage a crowd surge.

The controversial GHF model, reportedly backed by the U.S. and set up in Israeli-controlled zones, has faced intense criticism from humanitarian organisations and the United Nations. Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), denounced the system as “a waste of resources and a distraction from atrocities.”

“We already have an aid distribution system that is fit for purpose,” Lazzarini reportedly said, addimg, “The humanitarian community in Gaza, including UNRWA, is ready. We have the experience and expertise to reach people in need. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking towards famine, so humanitarian [work] must be allowed to do its life-saving work now.”

Israel imposed a full blockade on aid supplies in March, accusing Hamas of diverting humanitarian goods for its fighters — a claim Hamas denies. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), half a million people in Gaza are facing starvation, and nearly 71,000 children under five are expected to be acutely malnourished, with over 14,000 at risk of severe malnutrition in the coming months.

Aid groups have warned that the new delivery system not only lacks the logistical capacity to meet the needs of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents but also poses significant safety risks, particularly where desperate civilians converge near armed forces.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to end the war continue. On Saturday, Hamas submitted amendments to a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal developed by US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. The group offered to release 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and included a key demand for an end to the war.

Witkoff called Hamas’s proposal “totally unacceptable and only takes us backward” and urged Hamas to accept the original U.S. framework as the basis for proximity talks, stating, “That is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office echoed that sentiment, reportedly saying: “While Israel has agreed to the updated Witkoff outline for the release of our hostages, Hamas continues to adhere to its refusal … Israel will continue its action for the return of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas.”

A senior Hamas official disputed that characterization, saying the group “did not reject” the proposal and accusing Witkoff of showing “complete bias” toward Israel.