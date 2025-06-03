Over 200 Prisoners Escape Pakistan’s Prison In Jailbreak: How Did Earthquake Helped Set Inmates Free

In an unprecedented security breach, more than 200 inmates—many of them hardened criminals—escaped from the high-security Malir Jail in Karachi following a moment of panic triggered by earthquake tremors late Monday night.

In an unprecedented security breach, more than 200 inmates—many of them hardened criminals—escaped from the high-security Malir Jail in Karachi following a moment of panic triggered by earthquake tremors late Monday night. What began as a routine safety precaution quickly spiraled into one of the most serious jailbreaks in Pakistan’s recent history.

Tremors, Panic, and a Breach at the Main Gate

According to Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, the jailbreak unfolded when tremors rocked parts of Karachi, prompting the jail authorities to move inmates out of their barracks. Between 700 and 1,000 prisoners were brought into the jail’s open area as part of an emergency response. But amid the confusion, over 100 inmates surged toward the main gate, forced it open, and escaped.

Prison break in Karachi Pakistan, 250 to 300 Inmates have fled from Jail. They were seen on the street and there was firing later on. pic.twitter.com/QUyHbS2kCO — Vikrant (@Vikspeaks1) June 3, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Initial speculation suggested that prisoners had broken through a wall, but officials later clarified that although minor cracks appeared, the wall remained intact. The escape occurred entirely through the main gate, a stunning lapse given the jail’s maximum-security status.

Amid the chaos, prisoners reportedly grabbed weapons, fired at security personnel, and injured three Frontier Corps (FC) officers and one jail guard. One inmate was also killed during the fracas, though his identity has not been made public.

Security Forces Respond as Videos Go Viral

As the news spread, disturbing videos began circulating online showing prisoners running freely in Karachi streets—some laughing, others shouting about spending decades behind bars. In one viral clip, two inmates were heard saying, “28 saal ke baad nikle hain” (We’ve come out after 28 years), revealing the scale of criminals now on the loose.

The jailbreak triggered an immediate response. Security was beefed up across Karachi, especially near the National Highway. Rangers, police, and FC units launched a joint search operation. Helicopters were deployed for aerial surveillance while city-wide checkpoints and roadblocks were set up overnight.

By early Tuesday, 75 fugitives had been recaptured. However, at least 140 remained at large, according to government estimates.

Negligence or Failure? Government Promises Action

The escape has drawn sharp criticism of the prison authorities. Minister Lanjar acknowledged that negligence could not be ruled out and disciplinary proceedings will follow once the situation is stabilized. “This is not just an escape—it is a failure of our emergency protocol,” he told the press.

Top officials, including the Inspector General of Prisons Qazi Nazir and Sindh’s Prisons Minister, rushed to Malir Jail to take stock. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also briefed and has ordered a detailed probe.

Karachi spent the night in uncertainty. Several neighborhoods near the prison were locked down. Civilians were cautioned to stay indoors while raids were conducted in areas linked to the identities of the escapees.

Officials confirmed they have complete records of the fugitives and are confident they will all be re-arrested. But the episode has left serious questions in its wake—about Pakistan’s prison infrastructure, its preparedness for emergencies, and the systems in place to manage high-risk inmates.

Must Read: Punjab Police Detains Man Sharing Sensitive Information With Pakistan, Links To ISI