Over 250 Passengers Stranded In Turkey After Virgin Atlantic Flight Diverted Due To Medical Emergency

Over 250 passengers travelling from London to Mumbai on a Virgin Atlantic flight have been left stranded at Turkey’s Diyarbakir Airport for more than 40 hours following an unscheduled medical diversion and subsequent technical complications.

Flight VS358, originally scheduled to reach Mumbai on April 2, was forced to make an emergency landing in Diyarbakir due to a medical issue onboard. However, after landing, the aircraft reportedly encountered a technical fault, grounding it for inspection and delaying further travel.

My family along with 250+ passengers have been inhumanely treated by @virginatlantic . Why is this chaos not being covered in the @BBCWorld or global media?? Over 30 hours confined at a military airport in Turkey.

In contact with the @ukinturkiye to please more pressure needed pic.twitter.com/TIIHgG07bb
— Hanuman Dass (@HanumanDassGD) April 3, 2025

Virgin Atlantic confirmed the incident in a statement, citing passenger safety as the top priority. The airline said efforts are underway to either resume the flight from Diyarbakir or transport the passengers via bus to another Turkish airport to continue their journey.

“We sincerely apologise for the disruption. Our team is working diligently to secure the necessary technical approvals. If that isn’t possible, we will arrange alternative transport,” the airline said, adding that hotel accommodations and refreshments are being provided to passengers during the wait.

Despite assurances, passengers and their families have taken to social media to express their frustration. Some reported a lack of basic facilities, including limited access to restrooms and no adequate heating or blankets amid cold temperatures. Photos and videos circulating online showed visibly distressed travellers trying to rest in the terminal.

The flight delay has sparked concern among relatives in India and the UK, who are urging authorities and the airline to act swiftly to bring the stranded passengers home.

