Over 300 Gaza Children Killed In Recent Attacks, UNICEF Urges Halt To Violence

The United Nations (UN) has reported the tragic loss of over 300 children in Gaza in the last 10 days as Israel resumes its offensive against the Palestinian territory. UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, highlighted the devastating toll on children caught in the ongoing conflict, with 322 children reportedly killed and 609 injured since March 18, 2025. This includes victims of a recent attack on the Al Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, where children were harmed when the surgical department was hit on March 23.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened, as many of these children were already displaced, seeking refuge in makeshift tents or damaged homes. With Israel’s renewed bombing campaign and ground offensive, the ceasefire that had lasted nearly two months was broken, plunging Gaza’s children back into violence and deprivation.

‘Deadly violence’

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell called for an immediate halt to hostilities, emphasizing that children in Gaza need protection under international humanitarian law. “The ceasefire in Gaza provided a desperately needed lifeline for Gaza’s children and hope for a path to recovery,” she said. “But children have again been plunged into a cycle of deadly violence.”

The agency has been urging Israel to lift its ban on humanitarian aid entering Gaza, which has been in effect since March 2, 2025. Food, water, shelter, and medical care have become increasingly scarce, exacerbating the already dire conditions for children. Without essential supplies, UNICEF warns, malnutrition, disease, and preventable deaths will rise rapidly, further devastating the lives of vulnerable children in the region.

According to UNICEF, the toll of this prolonged conflict is staggering. Over 15,000 children have been reported killed, more than 34,000 have been injured, and nearly one million children have been displaced multiple times. The agency has called on all parties involved to adhere to their obligations under international law and to provide safe evacuation for sick or injured children who require medical attention.

As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, UNICEF has strongly urged the international community to take immediate action and prevent further suffering and deaths among Gaza’s children. The world must not remain passive in the face of such a humanitarian crisis, the organization emphasized.

